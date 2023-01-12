Top 10 News: Stone Pelting At Vande Bharat Train, PM Modi To Inaugurate Karnataka Youth Festival Today
Top 10 news: Vande Bharat train has been targeted once again. This time there has been stone pelting on this train near Kancharapalem in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. In this stone pelting, the glass of a coach of the train has been broken. PM Modi is going to flag off this train on January 10. Take a look at top 10 news today.
Top 10 News: Vande Bharat train has been targeted once again. This time there has been stone pelting on this train near Kancharapalem in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. In this stone pelting, the glass of a coach of the train has been broken. PM Modi is going to flag off this train on January 10. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 26th National Youth Festival here today on the occasion of National Youth Day. This year, the National Youth Festival is being organized by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in collaboration with the Government of Karnataka in Hubli, Karnataka from 12th to 16th January. Watch video
Published Date: January 12, 2023 10:34 AM IST
