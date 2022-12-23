While there are big names like Ben Stokes and Sam Curran who can set the bidding race on fire, the focus will also be on uncapped Indian players as they might also go for many in this auction.

IPL Auction 2023: The stage is all set for IPL’s mini-auction that will take place today in a short while at Kochi. The mini-auction will hand all 10 franchises an opportunity to reset as the IPL is slated for a full-fledged home and away season for the first time since 2019. A total of 87 slots are open which includes 57 slots which will be allotted to Indian players. While there are big names like Ben Stokes and Sam Curran who can set the bidding race on fire, the focus will also be on uncapped Indian players as they might also go for many in this auction.

Here’s The List Of Top 10 Players To Watch Out For In Today’s Auction

Ben Stokes: England’s test captain is all set to go under the hammer today and is expected to go for a big sum owing to his all-round capabilities and his leadership skills. Stokes’ performance in the World Cup final is an indictment as to why he should never be counted out and that will be valued by franchises like SunRisers Hyderabad who need a captaincy candidate. Sam Curran: He is easily one of the most improved players and is in top form at the moment. Sam Curran was one of the best bowlers in the recently concluded world event. Teams like CSK and Mumbai Indians may go all out to have him on their side. Cameron Green: This Aussie player has set the world on fire with both bat and ball and let’s not discount his brilliant fielding here. The ability to bowl at 140+ and bat throughout the order is rare. Given the way he smashed India in the T20I series earlier in 2022, Green could fetch big this time. Harry Brook: Brook is already creating ripples in the cricketing circle with England drawing parallels with Virat Kohli in terms of run-scoring ability. It would be interesting to see how IPL franchises bid for him in today’s auction. Liton Das: Though Bangladesh players don’t have that kind of representation in the IPL that may change this year as Liton Das is expected to fetch big owing to his recent form in white-ball cricket and his hard-hitting abilities. Liton’s heroics against India in the Super 12 match in the T20 World Cup has further boosted his IPL chances. Mayank Aggarwal: The former Punjab Kings captain is likely to fetch a big sum as he has been a proven performer in the IPL. He scores at a brisk rate and is a good fielder. Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bangalore, SunRisers Hyderabad as well as Kolkata Knight Riders will be looking to gain his services. Shakib-Al-Hasan: The Bangladesh test captain in all likelihood is going to be a name which may see some bidding war. His all-round abilities give him an extra advantage as this format always sees a huge demand for players who can contribute with both bat and ball. He also brings a tremendous wealth of experience with him. KS Bharat: This wicket-keeper batsman might interest teams as he has already given a glimpse of his batting as well as keeping skills in his tenure with RCB. Narayan Jagadeesan: Jagadeesan recently shattered the record of scoring the highest run in List A cricket, scoring 277 runs off just 141 balls, outsourcing India captain Rohit Sharma. Samarth Vyas: Vyas was the top scorer in the latest edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, India’s premier T20 tournament. The 27-year-old right-hander hit 314 runs from 7 matches at a strike-rate of 177.40. The mighty six hitter might be one of the domestic players that might get awarded in this edition of the tournament.

The auction process is scheduled to start at 2:30 PM IST.




