Top 20 News: Conversion Law Implemented In Haryana, BJP MLA’s Will Protest In Bihar Today

Let us tell you that Haryana has become the ninth state in the country to implement the conversion law. Take a look at top 20 news today. Watch video.

Top 20 News: After Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Karnataka, the law regarding religious conversion has been implemented in Haryana as well. A notification has also been issued by the state government regarding this. Let us tell you that Haryana has become the ninth state in the country to implement the conversion law. Home Minister Anil Vij himself gave information about the provisions of the Conversion Act. He told that on the basis of this law, forced conversion would be a non-bailable offence. Learn about the news in detail in the video. watch video




Published Date: December 21, 2022 10:19 AM IST





