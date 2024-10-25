Top 2024 Dhanteras Deals: Amazing Discounts on Smartphones, Laptops, and More

The auspicious occasion of Dhanteras marks the beginning of Diwali. With the festive cheer right around the corner, this is the perfect time to upgrade to a new smartphone or purchase one for your loved ones. Dhanteras offers from Bajaj Finserv bring you unbeatable savings on a wide range of top-of-the-line products like smartphones, laptops, and more. With amazing discounts on personal gadgets and essential home appliances, you can celebrate the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras with affordably-priced, high-quality products. To make your purchase affordable, shop on Easy EMIs on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network.

Shop for the latest smartphones on Easy EMIs

This Dhanteras, you can enjoy exclusive offers and discounts on best-selling smartphones. You can enjoy discounts of up to 20% on the latest smartphones by shopping on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network. Whether you’re looking to purchase a budget handset or a premium one, you can make the purchase feel ultra-light on your pockets with Easy EMIs starting from just Rs. 833! Moreover, you can enjoy massive savings on devices from top brands, including Samsung, OnePlus, vivo, OPPO, Xiaomi, and Apple. If you prefer Android models, you can choose from best-selling options like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. Alternatively, if you plan on purchasing an Apple smartphone, you can choose from options like iPhone 13 and iPhone SE.

Enticing festive deals also extend to the latest laptops. You can score discounts of up to 60% on best-selling laptops as a part of the ongoing Dhanteras offers. The roster of models on discount is extensive, covering all top-selling brands like Lenovo, Dell, and HP. From budget-friendly Intel i3 student laptops to high-performing AMD Ryzen 5 gaming models, you can choose the ideal match from an extensive array of options with Easy EMIs starting from Rs. 2,321. So, if you’re due for an upgrade, you should seize these festive sale offers to upgrade to a new laptop without breaking the bank.

The festive discounts do not end there. You can tap into amazing discounts and Easy EMI perks on a range of electronics, including air conditioners, refrigerators, air coolers, and washing machines. The Dhanteras Sale is live throughout October, allowing you to conveniently spread the cost of your big-ticket purchase into bite-sized EMIs across a flexible duration. Apart from hefty festive discounts, Bajaj Finserv EMI Network makes your purchase even more affordable with zero down payment benefits, cashback offers, and free home delivery perks on select models.

Benefits of shopping with Bajaj Finserv

Competitive prices: Enjoy great value for money with competitively priced products at any of the Bajaj Finserv’s partner stores.

Easy EMIs: Purchasing your desired product is simple with Easy EMI options, allowing you to choose a repayment tenure that suits your budget.

Zero down payment: For select products, benefit from zero down payment option, eliminating the need for upfront payment at purchase.

Options and accessibility: Choose from a wide variety of products available at Bajaj Finserv partner stores across multiple cities, offering unmatched convenience.

You can opt for Bajaj Finservs financing options including Easy EMI and zero down payment schemes for financial ease and convenience. Break the cost into Easy EMI to enjoy a hassle-free shopping experience.

