Christmas 2022: Top Bakeries in Delhi Where You Can Find Most Delicious CHRISTMAS PLUM CAKE

Christmas 2022: Christmas is almost here and it’s time to raise a plum cake and mulled wine to rejoice in the season of bliss and merrymaking. The capital is excited to welcome the magical season by indulging in the Christmas spirit at different bakeries. Keeping up with the festive spirit, we have curated a list of bakeries in Delhi/NCR where you can get the most delicious plum cake.

PLUM CAKE / READY CHRISTMAS PARTY TRAYS AT BAKEHOUSE COMFORT by Cafe Delhi Heights

Christmas is the time to Eat, drink, Merry … Repeat. Bakehouse comfort by Cafe Delhi Heights is all set to make your Christmas Merrier. Indulge in the Specials Plum cake available at all Cafe Delhi Heights outlets from 7th Dec to 7th Jan starting at the price of Rs 155 for a slice to Rs 995 nly for 1 kg cake. Not only this also spreads cheer with specially curated Christmas Hamper trays that have specials like Tarts, Cookies, plum cake, puddings, exotic breads and more. These hampers are available in different sizes and prices. Made on Order are the special Party trays which you can Offer for your inhouse Parties which come in varieties like Dips & chips tray, Mexican trays, chef special tray and more. Vikrant Batra from Cafe Delhi Heights says that Christmas is the time for all things sweet and merrier and Hence our party trays not only brings in the joy but also solves all your worries for a good Christmas get together at your place.

BÛCHE (YULE LOG), HAZELNUT CRUNCH BISCUITS, GINGERBREAD FROM L’OPÉRA

L’Opéra is thrilled to welcome the magical Season by indulging in the Christmas spirit at its outlets and offering an impressive array of festive products. This iconic French establishment is bringing back its classic selection of products encompassing Bûches (Yule log), Chocolates, Panettone, Christmas Pudding, Biscuits, Plum Cake, Alpine Nut Cake, Galette des Rois, and other festive specialties. These products complement the signature gift boxes and hampers, presented in their Christmas sleeves, which are widely appreciated. “Crafting this enticing Christmas range is always a real pleasure for me as it ushers in a season of togetherness which I always look forward to” says the Executive Pastry Chef of L’Opéra, Pierre Nevanen. Check out the selection of Handcrafted Delicacies for a Memorable CHRISTMAS and NEW YEAR 2022

PLUM CAKE, PANNETONE, AND SPECIALLY CURATED CHOCOLATE HOUSE at Honey & Dough

Christmas is here; it’s time to raise a PLUM CAKE to rejoice the season of bliss and merrymaking. Keeping up with the festive spirit, Honey n Dough is all set for a joyous celebration by curating a truly unique and festive experience. Honey & Dough is excited to welcome the magical season by indulging in the Christmas spirit at its outlets, across Delhi NCR decorated for the occasion and offering an impressive array of seasonal festive products. Aavika Chhawchharia, Founder of Honey n Dough says that Christmas and New Year are the most important celebrations of the year as they bring in the time where one can savor the best desserts.

Honey and Dough is bringing back its classic selection of products which includes Classic Plum cakes, the very special Chocolate balls, Christmas Pudding, Cookies, Plum Cake, other festive specialties.



