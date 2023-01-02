Top Court To Rule On Validity Of 2016 Note Ban Decision

Opposition Targets Government On Note Ban Decision
The opposition has targeted the Centre over its 2016 note ban decision by deeming it a “failure”. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said, “Six years after the ‘masterstroke’ the cash available in public is 72 per cent higher than that in 2016. PM (Narendra Modi) is yet to acknowledge this epic failure that led to the fall of economy.”
