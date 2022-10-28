Top Executives Sacked, Are More Employees Losing Jobs?

New Delhi: Elon Musk officially took over as Twitter boss. Along came the sacking of top executives – his first job as company’s head. Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, the company’s policy chief Vijaya Gadde and two people familiar with the deal – Sean Edgett, company’s general counsel, and chief customer officer Sarah Personette – were the first casualties. Fear looms large for Twitter employees as more job cuts are expected as reported by various outlets. Elon Musk may go on a firing spree and several Twitter employees are expected to lose their jobs.Also Read – Elon Musk Takes Over Twitter, Fires Top Executives Including CEO Parag Agrawal

AFTER FIRING TOP EXECS, ELON MUSK SAYS ‘THE BIRD IS FREED’

Parag Agrawal, who succeeded Jack Dorsey as Twitter CEO, Ned Segal were at the Twitter office at the time they were sacked and both the executives were apparently walked escorted out by security, according to a report by news agency Reuters. The executives had reportedly received handsome payouts. Agrawal received $38.7 million, Segal got $25.4 million, Gadde got $12.5 million, and Personette received $11.2 million, according to Insider. Within hours after his firing move, Elon Musk tweeted, “The bird is free”.

the bird is freed — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2022

ELON MUSK TWITTER TAKEOVER: 75% JOB CUTS EXPECTED

There are reports which suggest that Elon Musk may sack several Twitter employees. It is hard to pinpoint as to how many Twitter employees would lose their jobs as top executives were sacked within hours of Elon Musk taking control of the microblogging site. But, reports suggest that the percentage of Twitter employees losing their jobs would be high.

Musk has told prospective investors in his Twitter purchase that he plans to cut nearly 75% of Twitter’s employee base of 7,500 workers, leaving the company with a skeleton crew, according to the report. The newspaper cited documents and unnamed sources familiar with the deliberations.

While job cuts have been expected regardless of the sale, the magnitude of Musk’s planned cuts are far more extreme than anything Twitter had planned. Musk himself has alluded to the need to cull some of the company’s staff in the past, but he hadn’t given a specific number — at least not publicly.

WHAT IS ELON MUSK’S PLAN FOR TWITTER

The major personnel moves are expected to be the first of many changes made by Elon Musk, who says he can increase Twitter’s subscriber base and and revenue. Earlier, Musk tried to soothe leery Twitter advertisers saying that he is buying the platform to help humanity and doesn’t want it to become a “free-for-all hellscape”.

The message appeared to be aimed at addressing concerns among advertisers — Twitter’s chief source of revenue — that Musk’s plans to promote free speech by cutting back on moderating content will open the floodgates to more online toxicity and drive away users.

“The reason I acquired Twitter is because it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence,” Musk wrote in an uncharacteristically long message for the Tesla CEO, who typically projects his thoughts in one-line tweets.

He continued: “There is currently great danger that social media will splinter into far right wing and far left wing echo chambers that generate more hate and divide our society.”

Musk has previously expressed distaste for advertising and Twitter’s dependence on it, suggesting more emphasis on other business models such as paid subscriptions that won’t allow big corporations to dictate policy on how social media operates. But on Thursday, he assured advertisers he wants Twitter to be “the most respected advertising platform in the world.”

The note is a shift from Musk’s position that Twitter is unfairly infringing on free speech rights by blocking misinformation or graphic content, said Pinar Yildirim, associate professor of marketing at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School.

Brief: We don’t know for sure how many “birds” would be freed by Elon Musk. But, several reports doing the rounds do not suggest good news for Twitter employees are their jobs are believed to be at stake now.