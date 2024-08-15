Home

News

‘Disaster-Hit Chooralmala Now Safe For Habitation But…’: Top Geo Scientist After Inspecting Wayanad Landslides

Senior scientist John Matthai of the National Centre for Geosciences said his team will demarcate the areas that are safe and unsafe for habitation following the devastating July 30 Wayanad landslides which left hundreds dead.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

As many as 231 dead bodies and 212 body parts have been recovered from the landslide hit region in Kerala’s Wayanad district till now. (File/ANI)

Wayanad Landslides: Most of disaster-hit Chooralmala in Wayanad district is safe for habitation, but it would be better to avoid living in Punchirimattom, the epicentre of the landslides, in the long run, according to the scientist leading the five-member team that inspected the region devastated by the landslides on July 30.

Senior scientist John Matthai of the National Centre for Geosciences said that his team will demarcate the areas that are safe and unsafe for habitation in their report to the government.

“Most of Chooralmala is safe,” he said, adding that “in the long term it would be safer to avoid living in areas close to the river at Punchirimattom”.

Major landslides hit the Mundakkai and Chooralmala regions in Meppadi panchayat of Wayanad on July 30 almost decimating both the areas.

The five-member team, which was tasked by the State Disaster Management Authority with inspecting the landslide-hit areas in Wayanad’s Meppadi panchayat, has carried out a detailed inspection of the epicentre of the landslide — Punchirimattom — and the adjoining areas, and collected soil and rock samples.

After the day’s inspections, Mathai, while speaking to reporters, explained how the landslides caused such devastation.

He said that if it were just water, then the same would have flown through the river channel already there.

But in the instant case, a huge amount of water collected at the epicentre of the landslides and pushed downwards with immense energy, bringing with it huge boulders and logs of uprooted trees.

“It was a snowballing effect, where rocks from the top rolled downwards, causing rocks further down to roll even further, resulting in this outcome. The river has now carved out a new path for itself. It would be better if we accept that and only use the area that the river has not claimed,” the scientist said.

He said the huge amount of water collected suddenly at the epicentre of landslides as the rainfall pattern has changed in the hill districts like Wayanad and Idukki.

Mathai said that earlier these regions used to get continuous rainfall for a long duration, but now they get heavy rainfall like cloud bursts for a short duration which leads to the accumulation of huge volumes of water in a short time.

Meanwhile, state Revenue Minister K Rajan said that search operations will continue in the Nilambur region of Malappuram district from where hundreds of body parts and many bodies were recovered in the wake of the landslides.

He was speaking to reporters after a review meeting at Malappuram Collectorate of the officials and the forces carrying out the search operations.

Rajan said 118 people are still missing and the search operations will now be focused on areas where the mud and rocks have accumulated into “sand beds”.

This is being done in accordance with the suggestions of the forces carrying out the search, he said.

The rocky areas inside the forests would also be searched, and besides the various rescue forces, cadaver dogs would also be pressed into service, he added.

The minister also advised the volunteers, who are assisting in the search operation, not to venture out themselves looking for remains in the forest areas of Nilambur as it would be dangerous to do so.

“If a search is required in any part of the forest, it should be reported to the district administration. Then the search operation can be carried out in those places accompanied by the rescue personnel,” he said.

At the same time, Rajan appreciated the interest and support shown by volunteers, saying it is a matter of pride that around 5,403 persons joined the search and recovery operations.

The minister said that till now 231 dead bodies and 212 body parts have been recovered from the region.

(Only the headline has been reworked by India.com staff. Copy comes from an agency feed)











