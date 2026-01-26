Home

The art of a people is a true mirror to their minds.” “We live in a wonderful world that is full of beauty, charm, and adventure. There is no end to the adventures we can have if only we seek them with our eyes open.” – Jawaharlal Nehru

“Manpower without unity is not a strength unless it is harmonized and united properly, then it becomes a spiritual power.” Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

“Give me blood, and I shall give you freedom!” Subhas Chandra Bose

“I am such a lunatic that I am free even in jail”

They may kill me, but they cannot kill my ideas. They can crush my body, but they will not be able to crush my spirit”

“Revolution is an inalienable right of mankind. Freedom is an imperishable birth right of all”

“I am full of ambition and hope and charm of life. But I can renounce everything at the time of need”

“If the deaf have to hear, the sound has to be very loud”

“Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from an indomitable will.” –

“A small body of determined spirits fired by an unquenchable faith in their mission can alter the course of history.” –

“Freedom is not given; it is taken.” – Subhas Chandra Bose

“The future depends on what you do today.”

“Sacrifice is the pinnacle of patriotism.”

“Never forget that justice is what love looks like in public.”

Every year, January 26th is celebrated as Republic Day, marking the implementation of India’s Constitution in 1950. India became a sovereign and democratic nation on this date. Various programs are conducted nationwide on Republic Day, with flag-raising, military parades, and cultural events showcasing national pride. The auspicious occasion of Republic Day allows us to reflect on the status and direction of our country in the past, present, and future. The Drafting Committee, chaired byDr. B. R. Ambedkar, was the most important committee of the Constituent Assembly. Ambedkar introduced the final draft of the Constitution to the Assembly on November 04, 1948, for the first reading. The Constituent Assembly took two years, eleven months, and seventeen days to draft the Constitution of Independent India. The Assembly held a total of eleven sessions during the drafting period. This day provides an opportunity for individuals to reflect on the values of liberty, equality, and brotherhood enshrined in the Indian Constitution and their impact on the government and the daily lives of citizens of India. It is a celebration of India’s democratic framework, but it also serves as an opportunity to remember and recognise the contributions of the country’s leaders as well as the country’s rich history and its diverse cultures. In this article, we have provided you with a short collection of well-known and moving quotes, speeches, and other thoughts made by Indian freedom fighters and National leaders. These thoughts represent the views, courage, and wisdom of these leaders, as well as inspire us to support the principles of Justice, Equality, and Liberty. Furthermore, these thoughts are a reminder to reflect upon the sacrifices and struggles that created an independent and democratic India. When we revisit the words and ideas of India’s founders, we learn more about the Constitution of India, the principles of Governance under the Constitution, and also what it means to be a Citizen of India, as well as the unbroken spirit of Nationalism that is strongly felt throughout the Country. The quotes are a reminder of how far we have come as a Nation, what we’ve accomplished, and what we hope to achieve in the future to fulfill the dreams of the people who fought for India’s freedom.