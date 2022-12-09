Friday, December 9, 2022
Top News Dec 9: Jadeja s Wife Rivaba Wins Big, Congress Returns To Power In Himachal Pradesh

Assembly Election Results in 2022 highlights: The BJP has shown a strong performance in Gujarat by winning 156 seats, and in another hand, Congress, has returned to power in Himachal Pradesh. Watch the video to know more details.

Top News, 9 Dec: The ruling BJP recorded a historic win in Gujarat, winning 156 seats. The BJP’s 7th consecutive Assembly poll win in Gujarat is also its biggest since the founding of this state in 1960. Meanwhile, the Congress managed to win big in Himachal Pradesh, claiming 40 seats in the 68-member state assembly. The BJP won 23 seats in Himachal Pradesh. watch video to know more details about this.




Published Date: December 9, 2022 11:00 AM IST





