Tuesday, October 18, 2022
HomeNationalTop News Of The Day: Helicopter Crash In Kedarnath Kills 6 Including...
National

Top News Of The Day: Helicopter Crash In Kedarnath Kills 6 Including Pilot, Roger Binny Appointed As New BCCI President

admin
By admin
0
59



Top News Of The Day: Helicopter crashed in Kedarnath today i.e. on Tuesday. 6 people present in this helicopter have died. According to the information, this accident happened in Garudchatti, 2 km from Kedarnath. As soon as the information about the helicopter crash was received, the rescue team has left for the spot. It is feared that due to bad weather, this major accident has happened. An another big news is from Noida. A one-and-a-half-year-old boy was attacked by a stray dog ​​in Noida’s Lotus Boulevard Society, after which he was immediately taken to the hospital, where the child died during treatment. The third big headline of the day is that Former cricketer Roger Binny has been elected as the 36th President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India at the Annual General Meeting of India’s top cricket body. He replaces Sourav Ganguly, who held the post since 2019. Watch video for more details.Also Read – Justice DY Chandrachud Appointed As 50th Chief Justice Of India, Here’s All You Need To Know About Him – Watch Video

Also Read – Disha Patani Spotted Without Makeup, Netizens Call Her Pure Beauty | Watch Video Also Read – Vaishali Thakkar Suicide: Why Did Sasural Simar Ka Actress Commit Suicide? Reason Revealed In Suicide Note – Watch Video





Source link

Previous articlePVL: Yeliz Basa, Alyssa Valdez help Creamline overcome Petro Gazz
Next articleMaharashtra NEET UG 2022 Counselling Registration Begins at cetcell.net.in; Check Top Medical Colleges Here
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677