NationalPolitics

Top Pakistani LeT commander killed, 4 forces personnel injured, operation on

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email November 2, 2024
0 40 2 minutes read

  • Home
  • News
  • Srinagar Encounter Update: Top Pakistani LeT commander killed, 4 forces personnel injured, operation on

A top Pakistani commander of the terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) who was active in the Valley for several years was killed and four security personnel were injured in an encounter in the Khanyar pf Srinagar city on Saturday.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677
Srinagar Encounter Update: Top Pakistani LeT commander killed, 4 forces personnel injured, operation on
A gunfight broke out between security forces and terrorists when the ultras opened fire on a search party in Khanyar area of Srinagar city on Saturday morning. (PTI Photo)

Srinagar Encounter Update: A top Pakistani commander of the terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) who was active in the Valley for several years was killed and four security personnel were injured in an encounter in the Khanyar pf Srinagar city on Saturday, officials said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the densely populated locality of Khanyar in the interior city following inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area. The search operation turned into an encounter as the terrorists opened fire at the search party, which retaliated, a police official said.

During the operation, a fire broke out in the house where the terrorists were holed up and thick grey smoke was seen billowing into the sky.

One terrorist has been gunned down in the ongoing encounter, the officials said.

Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans and two policemen were injured in the encounter. They were taken to the Army’s 92 Base Hospital and their condition is stated to be stable, the officials said.

A senior police officer told PTI that the slain terrorist was a Pakistani and belonged to the LeT.

“He has been identified as Usman. He was the senior-most Pakistani LeT commander here,” he said.

Usman had been active in the Valley for a very long time and was involved in several attacks. His killing is a “major blow” to the LeT in Jammu and Kashmir, he added.

“Usman was also involved in the killing of Inspector Masroor Wani,” the officer said.

Wani was shot dead from close range while he was playing cricket in the Eidgah ground here in October 2023.

“Usman was also the right hand of Sajad Gul, the TRF commander based in Pakistan,” the officer said.

The Resistance Front (TRF) is believed to be a shadow outfit of the LeT.

In another ongoing operation, two terrorists were gunned down by the security forces near Halkan Gali in the Shangus-Larnoo area in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, according to officials.

(Only the headline has been reworked by India.com staff. Copy comes from an agency feed)





Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email November 2, 2024
0 40 2 minutes read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

BJP vs Congress battle gets intensifies as Congress launches multi-pronged attack on PM Modi, says ‘J’ in BJP stands for ‘Jumla’

November 2, 2024

Shillong Teer Lottery Results- November 2, 2024- 1st and 2nd round results OUT SOON- LIVE Updates

November 2, 2024

Canada makes another SHOCKING move, puts India in this list with China, North Korea

November 1, 2024

Video shows man firing shots outside AP Dhillon’s home; Lawrence Bishnoi gang owns shooting, says Salman Khan is responsible because….

November 1, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow