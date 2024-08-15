Home

News

Youth of My Country Does Not Intend To Walk Slowly Now: Top Quotes Of PM Modi From Independence Day Speech

Youth of my country does not intend to walk slowly now. Youth of my country does not believe in incremental progress: PM Modi said

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi early on August 15 morning hoisted the tricolour and addressed the nation from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort in Delhi on the occasion of India’s 78th Independence Day. Taking to X this morning, the Prime Minister said, “Independence Day greetings to my fellow Indians. Jai Hind!”

The ceremony at the Red Fort began with Prime Minister Modi being received by senior government and military officials, followed by an inspection of the Guard of Honour, which this year was coordinated by the Indian Navy. A symbolic moment followed when the prime minister unfurled the national flag, accompanied by a 21-gun salute by the 1721 Field Battery, using indigenous 105mm Light Field Guns.

Top Quotes of PM Modi From Independence Day Speech

Youth of my country does not intend to walk slowly now. Youth of my country does not believe in incremental progress.

Youth of my country is in the mood to take a leap, it is in the mood to leap and achieve new goals. I would like to say that this is a golden era for India.











