Top Real Estate Players Break Records, Over Rs. 12000 Crores in Quarterly Sales

Top-listed real estate players in India are experiencing exceptional business growth, driven by strong consumer demand and increased sales. Many developers have reported record-breaking pre-sales in the 2023-24 fiscal year, highlighting their robust market performance. Significant increases in market capitalization and sales bookings reflect the industrys positive trajectory.

According to Screener, a stock analysis tool, ten prominent listed real estate companies-including DLF, Godrej Properties, Prestige Estates, Signature Global and others-achieved property sales worth an astounding Rs. 12,867.8 crore in the latest quarter, resulting in impressive net profits.

This impressive growth was primarily driven by the strong demand for residential properties, particularly premium homes in major cities. Industry experts attribute the surge in sales among the top 10 listed players to robust housing demand and a preference for companies and brands with proven track records of successful project execution.

According to a report by rating agency Crisil, residential real estate developers are expected to achieve 8-10 percent sales growth this fiscal year, despite rising interest rates and home prices. This growth is supported by a 4-6 percent increase in volume and a 3-5 percent rise in capital values.

Here are the top 10 listed real estate companies in the country in terms of market capitalization-according to “Screener”, which have significantly contributed to the sectors development and offer a wide range of real estate services:

1. DLF: DLF Limited, established in 1946, stands as one of Indias oldest and largest real estate enterprises, renowned for its high-quality residential and commercial projects. The company has played a pivotal role in the development of Gurgaon, a key commercial center near Delhi. DLFs extensive portfolio encompasses shopping malls, luxury apartments, gated communities, office spaces, and hotels. As a publicly traded corporation listed on the NSE and BSE, DLF leverages its solid reputation, extensive experience, and diverse portfolio to capitalize on the expanding Indian real estate market.

2. Godrej Properties: Established in 1990, Godrej Properties has emerged as one of Indias foremost real estate companies, recognized for its innovative design, quality construction, and commitment to customer satisfaction. The company has developed numerous commercial and residential projects nationwide, earning a strong reputation in the industry. Godrej Properties has received several accolades, including the prestigious “Development of the Year” award from the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO). With over 100 completed projects, it stands as one of Indias top-listed real estate firms.

3. Phoenix Mills: The Phoenix Mills Ltd. has established itself as a prominent player in the Indian real estate sector, excelling in the development of mega retail malls, entertainment complexes, commercial spaces, and hospitality units. The companys operations encompass all facets of real estate development, including planning, execution, marketing, management, maintenance, and sales. Phoenix Mills boasts a diverse portfolio of real estate assets located in cities such as Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, Raipur, Agra, Indore, Lucknow, Bareilly, and Ahmedabad.

4. Prestige Estates: The Prestige Group is now synonymous with innovation in the real estate sector. The company has spearheaded numerous landmark developments and introduced several firsts to South India. With over 300 completed projects covering a developable area of more than 180 million square feet, Prestige Group is a significant player in the industry. The company currently has 56 ongoing projects across various segments, totaling 86 million square feet in developable area. Additionally, it plans to launch 43 projects spanning 85 million square feet and holds a land bank exceeding 728 acres as of September 2023.

5. Oberoi Realty: Oberoi Realty has perfected the creation of high-quality, sustainable lifestyle standards. For more than 40 years, the group has enhanced, uplifted, and inspired the daily lives of homebuyers through its innovative designs. Over the past four decades, Oberoi Realty has established an unmatched brand reputation through its aesthetic design and consistent quality construction, meeting international standards.

6. Brigade Enterprises: Since 1986, Brigade has been dedicated to shaping Indias real estate landscape with landmark developments across various sectors, establishing itself as a prominent industry leader. With a diverse portfolio encompassing residential, commercial, hospitality, and retail projects, Brigade has built a distinguished legacy marked by consistent excellence and superior quality. The companys industry leadership is rooted in its commitment to exceeding customer expectations. This customer-centric approach ensures that every Brigade development embodies the highest standards of elegance and sophistication.

7. Signature Global: Among the leading real estate companies, Signature Global has emerged as a standout player, making a significant impact on the industry. Listed just last year, the company has rapidly gained the trust and admiration of homebuyers and investors through its outstanding performance. Initially known for its affordable housing solutions, the company has successfully transitioned into the premium housing segment with the launch of two consecutive high-end projects: Deluxe DXP and Titanium SPR, which have set a new benchmark in Gurugrams real estate market with record sales exceeding Rs. 3600 crores and 2700 crore respectively.

Signature Global has delivered an impressive 10.4 million sq. ft. of housing area to date and has a robust pipeline of approximately 32.2 million sq. ft. of saleable area in upcoming projects. Additionally, the company has 16.4 million sq. ft. of ongoing projects slated for execution over the next 2-3 years. In FY24, Signature Global achieved sales bookings totaling Rs. 72.7 billion, reflecting a remarkable sales CAGR of 62% from FY21 to FY24. Looking ahead, the company projects sales of Rs. 100 billion in FY25 and anticipates revenue recognition of Rs. 38 billion.

8. SOBHA: Since its inception, SOBHA Limited has consistently aimed to set new standards in quality, customer focus, business ethics, and transparency. This steadfast commitment has established the company as the most preferred real estate brand in India. For over three consecutive years, SOBHA has been recognized as the top brand in the Indian real estate sector. Additionally, the company received top honors in India’s first-ever Real Estate Best Practices audit report in 2017 by Track2Realty.

9. Anant Raj: Anant Raj Limited boasts a rich legacy of over fifty years, dedicated to transforming the real estate landscape. With its headquarters in Delhi, the company is recognized as one of the leading real estate developers in the country. Established in 1969 as a construction company, Anant Raj has executed major projects for the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and other government bodies. Over the years, the firm has ascended to become one of the largest real estate developers in the Delhi and NCR region. Anant Raj takes pride in owning one of the most extensive land portfolios in the Delhi NCR area and maintaining a presence in nearly all facets of real estate.

10. Valor Estate Limited: (formerly known as D B Realty Limited), founded in 2007, has in a short span of time covered enormous ground, thereby establishing its place as a leading real estate developer in India. While company’s growth story is rooted in facts and figures, its legacy will be built on a strong reputation of excellence in residential, commercial and gated community developments. This is why, even during these challenging times, they remain deeply committed to their mission of creating superior developments in each of our market segments, and fulfilling promise to all of stakeholders.

The Company’s expanding portfolio consists of over 100 million sq. ft. of prime property – carefully crafted by 15,000 experts and managed by over 500 internationally and nationally acclaimed executives- across 35 exclusive projects that have served close to 20,000 satisfied customers till date. Most of the projects are based in and around Mumbai, and are under various stages of planning and construction.

These companies have not only dominated the market but have also set benchmarks for quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. Their contributions are pivotal in driving the growth of the Indian real estate sector, which continues to thrive and evolve. With the Indian real estate sector expected to reach a value of USD 1 trillion by 2030, the performance of top listed realty firms will be pivotal in shaping the industrys future.