India’s Vande Bharat Express vs Pakistan’s Green Line: Top speed, technology, ticket price and other details

In 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched India’s first indigenous semi-high-speed train, the Vande Bharat Express.

New Delhi: Trains have long been the lifeline of India, with millions of people relying on this mode of transportation daily to travel from one state to another. From expanding high-speed trains to station redevelopment, Indian Railways have transformed massively over the years. In 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched India’s first indigenous semi-high-speed train, the Vande Bharat Express. Considered to be one of the most ambitious projects of the Modi government, the Vande Bharat Express is playing a pivotal role in changing the travel experience of passengers.

The Modi government plans to operationalise 4,500 Vande Bharat trains by 2047. The second-generation Vande Bharat trains began service in September 2022 and, as of January 2024, 82 are in operation across the nation. Pakistan also operates a premium train service known as the ‘Green Line Express,’ which provides passengers with world-class amenities. This service is frequently compared to India’s Vande Bharat Express due to its high standards and facilities.

Green Line Train: Features and Price

Green Line Train is one of the fastest and most luxurious train services in Pakistan

Green Line Train operates from Karachi Cantt to Islamabad Margalla

The train was flagged off in 2015.

Pakistan Railways’s Green Line is popular for its luxurious and state-of-the-art services.

The luxury train covers the distance between Karachi and Islamabad in approximately 22 hours, crossing 9 to 10 railway stations.

The Pakistani premium train features an AC Parlor Class that resembles the look of a luxury bus.

Two parlor cars, five Business coaches, and six AC Standard coaches are the top features in the train.

The maximum speed of the train is 105 km/h (65 mph) with average 72 km/h (45 mph).

The passengers in Pakistan get a range of high-end amenities which include Wi-Fi, onboard entertainment, complimentary meals, utility kits, and refreshments to ensure a comfortable journey.

The ticket prices keep changing due to the unstable inflation graph.

Karachi Cantt to Islamabad Margalla Ticket price

Economy class PKR 2,200

Berth-economy PKR 2,300

Business class PKR 6,650

The Mighty Vande Bharat: Features and Prices

A total of 102 Vande Bharat train services (51 trains) connect different states in India

Vande Bharat Express runs on a Broad Gauge (B.G.) electrified network.

Vande Bharat’s maximum speed is 60 kilometers per hour, while Pakistan’s Green Line Train’s maximum speed 105 km/h (65 mph).

‘Vande Bharat’ has Reclining ergonomic seats and rotating seats in Executive Class CCTV in all coaches

Vande Bharat has mobile charging socket for every seat, Automatic plug doors Pantry with provision for hot case, water cooler, deep freezer and hot water boiler.

Emergency openable windows and fire extinguishers in each coach, Emergency alarm push button and talk back units on all coaches

Driver-Guard communication with voice recording facility and crash hardened memory Coach Condition Monitoring System (CCMS) display with remote monitoring.

An AC chair car ticket of Vande Bharat Express costs Rs 1,565 while an Executive Class chair car costs Rs 2,825.

The first Vande Bharat Express train was flagged off on February 15, 2019, on the New Delhi-Kanpur-Allahabad-Varanasi route, running at a speed of 160 kilometers per hour.











