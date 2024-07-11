Top Waterlogged Areas To Avoid After Heavy Rainfall; Full List Here

Home

The Kadubeesanahalli underpass, located on this stretch, often experiences knee-deep water accumulation after moderate rain.

Top 5 areas in Bengaluru that are prone to waterlogging

New Delhi: The monsoon has arrived in Bengaluru and even a mild shower is causing severe waterlogging in the city, creating a significant problem for the commuters. This waterlogging issue exacerbates the already problematic traffic situation, prompting daily commuters to urge the government to address it. The city is also reeling under the serious threat of dengue due to stagnant water leading to the breeding of mosquitoes.

Here are five areas in Bengaluru that are prone to floods

Marathahalli – Bellandur stretch

This critical section of the outer ring road is known for its civic issues. A moderate rain can cause problems for travelers. The Kadubeesanahalli underpass, located on this stretch, often experiences knee-deep water accumulation after moderate rain.

Belathur-Kadugodi stretch

The stretch also faces massive trouble after downpour. The bad infrastructure and unfinished roads make it worse for the residents, and this is another area which has been highly ignored by the civic body.

Koramangala

Known as the tech hub of the country, Koramangala is a home many start-ups and a hot spot for those who love partying. However, the area witnesses major problems after rains. The 5th block of Koramangala, which is always busy with crowds, gets submerged with water post rains.

Yemalur

Yemalur, situated between HAL and the upscale Indiranagar, is a key residential area within the IT corridor. Despite its many high-end housing communities, the area struggles with an inefficient drainage system.

Kodigehalli-Hebbal-Nagavara stretch

This stretch in north Bengaluru has become another civic disaster in recent months. As a crucial bottleneck for many entering and exiting the city, waterlogging has been a significant concern. When it rains, airport passengers also get stuck in traffic, waiting for the water to clear.











