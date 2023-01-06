Toss Timings, January 06, 2023 1 PM IST News

Here is the FanCode Big Bash League 2022 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and STA vs SIX Dream11 Team Prediction, STA vs SIX Fantasy Cricket Prediction, STA vs SIX Playing 11s KFC Big Bash League 2022 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers, Fantasy Playing Tips – Big Bash League 2022 Series.

STA vs SIX Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

STA vs SIX Dream11 Team Prediction, Big Bash League 2022 Fantasy Hints: Here is the FanCode Big Bash League 2022 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and STA vs SIX Dream11 Team Prediction, STA vs SIX Fantasy Cricket Prediction, STA vs SIX Playing 11s KFC Big Bash League 2022 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers, Fantasy Playing Tips – Big Bash League 2022 Series. STA vs SIX Dream11 Team Prediction, Big Bash League 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Melbourne Cricket Ground 1 PM IST January 6, Friday.

TOSS – The KFC Big Bash League 2022 match toss between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Sixers will take place at 12.30 PM IST

Time – January 06, Friday, 1 PM IST

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne.

STA vs SIX Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Joe Clarke, Josh Philippe

Batters: Moises Henriques, James Vince, Nick Larkin

Allrounders: Sean Abbott(C), Marcus Stoinis (vc), Hayden Kerr

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Ben Dwarshuis

STA vs SIX Probable Playing XIs

Melbourne Stars: HWR Cartwright, Nick Larkin, MP Stoinis, Campbell Kellaway, Tom Rogers, BJ Webster, JM Clarke, Trent Boult, NM Coulter-Nile, L Wood, A Zampa(C)

Sydney Sixers: Daniel Hughes, JC Silk, JM Vince, Sean Abbott, DT Christian, Moises Henriques(C), Hayden Kerr, JR Philippe, Ben Dwarshuis, CJ Jordan, Izharulhaq Naveed



