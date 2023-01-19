National

Toss Timings, Venue, Sir Theayagaraya vs SRMIST Kattankulathur Jan 19 Thursday

admin
27Views
Read Time:1 Minute, 54 Second


  • Home
  • Sports
  • SIT vs STK Dream11 Team Prediction, TNCA Future Talents T20 Match 6: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today Sir Theayagaraya vs SRMIST Kattankulathur T20 at Guru Nanak College Ground, Chennai 12.30 PM IST Jan 19, Thu

 Here is the TNCA Future Talents – T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and SIT vs STK Dream11 Team Prediction, SIT vs STK Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, SIT vs STK Probable XIs BPL – T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Sir Theayagaraya vs SRMIST Kattankulathur, Fantasy Playing Tips – T20.

SIT vs STK Dream11 Prediction:
SIT vs STK Dream11 Prediction:

SIT vs STK Dream11 Team Prediction, TNCA Future Talents T20 Match 6: Here is the TNCA Future Talents – T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and SIT vs STK Dream11 Team Prediction, SIT vs STK Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, SIT vs STK Probable XIs BPL – T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Sir Theayagaraya vs SRMIST Kattankulathur, Fantasy Playing Tips – T20. SIT vs STK Dream11 Team Prediction, TNCA Future Talents T20 Match 6: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today Sir Theayagaraya vs SRMIST Kattankulathur T20 at Guru Nanak College Ground, Chennai 12.30 PM IST Jan 19, Thu.

TOSS: The TNCA future talents – T20 match toss between Sir Theayagaraya and SRMIST Kattankulathur, will take place at 12 PM IST –  on January 19

Time: 12:30 PM IST.

Venue: Guru Nanak College Ground, Chennai.

SIT vs STK Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: M Sathish, R Arvindh

Batters: G Shyam, M Vallarasu(vc), A Akash

All-rounders: C Sudharsan, P Kumar, R Praveen(c)

Bowlers: K Sivakumar, G Raj, J Hariharan

SIT vs STK Probable Playing XIs

SIT: M Sathish (wk), M Vinayagam, M Vallarasu, A Akash-I, R Thirupathy, C Sudarsan, G Danush, P Krishankumar, K Sivakumar, J Hariharan, N Karthikeyan

STK: R Arvindh-R (wk), K Jain, G Shyam, S Mishra, V Iyer, P Kumar, R Praveen, B Verma, G Raj, K Kumar S, R Adithyan Ram




Published Date: January 19, 2023 11:30 AM IST





Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories