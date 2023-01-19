Toss Timings, Venue, Sir Theayagaraya vs SRMIST Kattankulathur Jan 19 Thursday
Here is the TNCA Future Talents – T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and SIT vs STK Dream11 Team Prediction, SIT vs STK Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, SIT vs STK Probable XIs BPL – T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Sir Theayagaraya vs SRMIST Kattankulathur, Fantasy Playing Tips – T20.
SIT vs STK Dream11 Team Prediction, TNCA Future Talents T20 Match 6: Here is the TNCA Future Talents – T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and SIT vs STK Dream11 Team Prediction, SIT vs STK Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, SIT vs STK Probable XIs BPL – T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Sir Theayagaraya vs SRMIST Kattankulathur, Fantasy Playing Tips – T20. SIT vs STK Dream11 Team Prediction, TNCA Future Talents T20 Match 6: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today Sir Theayagaraya vs SRMIST Kattankulathur T20 at Guru Nanak College Ground, Chennai 12.30 PM IST Jan 19, Thu.
TOSS: The TNCA future talents – T20 match toss between Sir Theayagaraya and SRMIST Kattankulathur, will take place at 12 PM IST – on January 19
Time: 12:30 PM IST.
Venue: Guru Nanak College Ground, Chennai.
SIT vs STK Dream11 Team
Wicket-keeper: M Sathish, R Arvindh
Batters: G Shyam, M Vallarasu(vc), A Akash
All-rounders: C Sudharsan, P Kumar, R Praveen(c)
Bowlers: K Sivakumar, G Raj, J Hariharan
SIT vs STK Probable Playing XIs
SIT: M Sathish (wk), M Vinayagam, M Vallarasu, A Akash-I, R Thirupathy, C Sudarsan, G Danush, P Krishankumar, K Sivakumar, J Hariharan, N Karthikeyan
STK: R Arvindh-R (wk), K Jain, G Shyam, S Mishra, V Iyer, P Kumar, R Praveen, B Verma, G Raj, K Kumar S, R Adithyan Ram
Published Date: January 19, 2023 11:30 AM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Ajith Kumar Heist-Drama Crosses Rs 225 Crore, Check Day-Wise Earnings
[ad_1] Home EntertainmentThunivu Box Office Collection Day 8: Ajith Kumar’s Heist-Drama Crosses Rs 225 Crore, Check Day-Wise Earnings Thunivu Box...
Anubrata Mondal did not get bail
Court didnot allow Anubrata Mondal's bail in Cow Smuggling Case.
Janhvi Kapoor Turns Modern Day Apsara, Flaunts Hourglass Figure in Sexy Scarf Top And Fish-Cut Lehenga- WATCH
[ad_1] Home LifestyleJanhvi Kapoor Turns Modern Day Apsara, Flaunts Hourglass Figure in Sexy Scarf Top And Fish-Cut Lehenga- WATCH Janhvi...
Do You Fear Adventure Sports, Check 6 Tips to Help You Overcome The Hesitation
[ad_1] Home LifestyleDo You Fear Adventure Sports? Check 6 Tips to Help You Overcome The Hesitation Are you the one...
FPI’s Offloaded Indian Equities Worth $1.85 Billion In First Half Of January
[ad_1] Home BusinessFPI’s Offloaded Indian Equities Worth $1.85 Billion In First Half Of January Sector specifically, foreign portfolio investors sold...
Adani Enterprises Limited – Further Public Offering (FPO) to open on January 27, 2023
• Price Band fixed from 3,112 to 3,276 per Equity Share of face value of 1 each • Offer will...
Average Rating