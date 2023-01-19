Toss Timings, Venue, Sir Theayagaraya vs SRMIST Kattankulathur Jan 19 Thursday

Home

SIT vs STK Dream11 Team Prediction, TNCA Future Talents T20 Match 6: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today Sir Theayagaraya vs SRMIST Kattankulathur T20 at Guru Nanak College Ground, Chennai 12.30 PM IST Jan 19, Thu

Here is the TNCA Future Talents – T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and SIT vs STK Dream11 Team Prediction, SIT vs STK Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, SIT vs STK Probable XIs BPL – T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Sir Theayagaraya vs SRMIST Kattankulathur, Fantasy Playing Tips – T20.

SIT vs STK Dream11 Prediction:

TOSS: The TNCA future talents – T20 match toss between Sir Theayagaraya and SRMIST Kattankulathur, will take place at 12 PM IST – on January 19

Time: 12:30 PM IST.

Venue: Guru Nanak College Ground, Chennai.

SIT vs STK Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: M Sathish, R Arvindh

Batters: G Shyam, M Vallarasu(vc), A Akash

All-rounders: C Sudharsan, P Kumar, R Praveen(c)

Bowlers: K Sivakumar, G Raj, J Hariharan

SIT vs STK Probable Playing XIs

SIT: M Sathish (wk), M Vinayagam, M Vallarasu, A Akash-I, R Thirupathy, C Sudarsan, G Danush, P Krishankumar, K Sivakumar, J Hariharan, N Karthikeyan

STK: R Arvindh-R (wk), K Jain, G Shyam, S Mishra, V Iyer, P Kumar, R Praveen, B Verma, G Raj, K Kumar S, R Adithyan Ram



