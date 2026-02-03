Summary

[Project objective] To license the T. cruzi-LAMP in Argentina and Bolivia, respectively in front of ANMAT and AGEMED regulatory agencies. Additionally, both industrial partners involved (EIKEN and WIENER) will reach a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that provides the context for the subsequent commercialization of the technology. At the same time, we will promote the use of the LAMP for improved diagnosis of congenital Chagas disease. Enabling the adoption of this tool will increase access, aligning to the WHO 2030 roadmap for Neglected Tropical Diseases, and contributing to the PAHO Elimination of Mother-To-Child Transmission (EMTCT) of infections initiative. [Project design]

In G2025-121, coordinated again by ISGlobal, we will extend the data of former project G2020-203 on the use of heparinized and dried blood spots (DBS) newborns samples in the study site of Yacuiba (Gran Chaco province, department of Tarija, Bolivia) operated by SANIT. These new data will complement the existing body of evidence, including prior analytical performance results generated by Eiken and CONICET-INGEBI, as well as the G2020–2023 clinical validation studies. In addition, performance data produced by Wiener using the T. cruzi-LAMP kits assembled at its manufacturing facility in Argentina will be incorporated. Together, this comprehensive dataset will underpin the preparation of the regulatory dossier and facilitate formal interactions with ANMAT and AGEMED, advancing the licensing and market authorization of the T. cruzi-LAMP diagnostic prototype in Argentina and Bolivia. The newly generated results will play a key role to respond the regulatory agencies requests, which include the analytical validation work conducted within the T. cruzi-LAMP verification studies led by Wiener. Moreover, with the goal of recommending a change in the diagnosis policy to generalize a timely access to diagnosis (and treatment), we will advocate towards the adoptability of the technology through regular meetings with the competent health care authorities at both regional and national levels, as well as internationally to the PAHO and WHO.