Akhtar further said that Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan will be key for Pakistan in the final, adding that both players need to make use of the powerplay and should score at a higher run rate.

Tough Challenge Awaits England, No Walkover From Pakistan, Feels Shoaib Akhtar (Credits: Shoaib Akhtar, ICC/Twitter)

New Delhi: Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar on Saturday, gave his verdict on the T20 World Cup final as Babar and company face Jos Buttler for the title at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

The 47-year-old stressed on the fact that despite England being in a comprehensive position, they will not treat Pakistan lightly mainly due to their bowling abilities.

“Farak ye padega ki England ek comprehensive position me hai. England ka confidence sky-rocketing hoga. England ko pata hai ki yahan par Pakistan bowlers India bowling ki tarah nahi hai. Yahan kuch na kuch karke jeetna apdega. Itni aasani se walkover nahi milega. (The difference is that England are in a comprehensive position, their confidence will be sky-rocketing. England know Pakistan bowlers are not like India. They will have to work hard to win, they won’t get a walkover),” Akhtar said on his official YouTube channel.

“Babar aur Rizwan pe bohot depend karta hai. Jis strike rate se khele hain, vo important hain. Jin 6 overs me hamaara strike rate missing tha, vo vaapis aa gaya hai. Melbourne wicket allow karegi aapko ki aap ussi strike rate ko maintain karke khelein. (A lot depends on Babar and Rizwan. Their strike rate against New Zealand was very important. The wicket in Melbourne would allow them to maintain a similar strike rate),” Akhtar said.

After a topsy-turvy time in the Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia, the final of the tournament has arrived. If the unpredictable weather of Melbourne permits a full match, then fans are in store for a blazing final between a confident England and solid Pakistan on Sunday, which is ironically a repeat of the settings of the 1992 ODI World Cup final clash.



