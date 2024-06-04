Home

News

Gurugram, Faridabad, Karnal Lok Sabha Election Results Live Updates: Tough Contest Between BJP, Congress; Voting begins at 8 AM

live

Gurugram, Faridabad, Karnal Lok Sabha Election Results Live Updates: Stay tuned to India.com to know latest updates on Haryana Lok Sabha Election Results 2024.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Haryana Lok Sabha Election Result Live Updates

Haryana Lok Sabha Polls Live Updates: Just like other states, counting of votes started in Haryana at 8 AM and the predictions by the Exit Polls stated that although the winds are blowing in favour of the ruling NDA, the INIDA bloc is also likely to make some inroads. The NDA in Haryana may not be able to retain all the 10 seats like last year, it is yet going to secure at least 7 seats.

Karnal: BJP: Manohar Lal Khattar Congress- Divyanshu Budhiraja

Kurukshetra: BJP: Naveen Jindal, AAP: Sushil Gupta

Ambala: BJP: Banto Kataria, Congress: Varun Chaudhary

Rohtak: BJP: Arvind Kumar Sharma, Congress: Deependra Singh Hooda

Sirsa: BJP: Ashol Tiwari: Congress: Selja Kumari

Bhiwani-Mahendragarh: BJP: Dharambir Singh Chaudhary, Congress: Rao Dan Singh

Hisar: BJP: Ranjit Singh Chautala, Congress: Jai Prakash

Gurgaon: BJP: Rao Inderjit Singh, Congress: Raj Babbar

Sonipat: BJP: Mohan Lal Badoli, Congress: Satpal Brahmachari

Faridabad: BJP: Krishan Pal Gurjar, Congress: Mahendra Pratap Singh

Haryana Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Check Live Updates







