Tough Contest Between BJP, Congress; Voting begins at 8 AM

live
Gurugram, Faridabad, Karnal Lok Sabha Election Results Live Updates: Stay tuned to India.com to know latest updates on Haryana Lok Sabha Election Results 2024.
Haryana Lok Sabha Polls Live Updates: Just like other states, counting of votes started in Haryana at 8 AM and the predictions by the Exit Polls stated that although the winds are blowing in favour of the ruling NDA, the INIDA bloc is also likely to make some inroads. The NDA in Haryana may not be able to retain all the 10 seats like last year, it is yet going to secure at least 7 seats.
Karnal: BJP: Manohar Lal Khattar Congress- Divyanshu Budhiraja
Kurukshetra: BJP: Naveen Jindal, AAP: Sushil Gupta
Ambala: BJP: Banto Kataria, Congress: Varun Chaudhary
Rohtak: BJP: Arvind Kumar Sharma, Congress: Deependra Singh Hooda
Sirsa: BJP: Ashol Tiwari: Congress: Selja Kumari
Bhiwani-Mahendragarh: BJP: Dharambir Singh Chaudhary, Congress: Rao Dan Singh
Hisar: BJP: Ranjit Singh Chautala, Congress: Jai Prakash
Gurgaon: BJP: Rao Inderjit Singh, Congress: Raj Babbar
Sonipat: BJP: Mohan Lal Badoli, Congress: Satpal Brahmachari
Faridabad: BJP: Krishan Pal Gurjar, Congress: Mahendra Pratap Singh
Haryana Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Check Live Updates
Source link