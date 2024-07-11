Tourism Malaysia and Batik Air Collaborate to Showcase Malaysia’s Wonders to Indian Travel Agents

Tourism Malaysia is proud to announce its collaboration with Batik Air to host a series of Product Briefing Seminars across India, aimed at promotion Malaysia as a premier travel destination. These seminars will highlight Malaysia’s diverse cultural attractions and unique tourism offerings. They are scheduled for today in Srinagar, followed by Jalandhar on July 15th, and Chandigarh on July 17th, 2024, offering travel professionals in each region the opportunity to engage directly with Tourism Malaysia and Batik Air representatives and learn about the latest tourism developments and attractions.

Team Tourism Malaysia and Batik Air during the Seminar in Srinagar

Batik Air, a leading airline operating 40 flights weekly from 7 major cities in India, has partnered with Tourism Malaysia to facilitate seamless travel experiences for Indian tourists visiting Malaysia. With its commitment to providing exceptional service and convenient connectivity, Batik Air is dedicated to enhancing the travel experience between India and Malaysia.

Team Tourism Malaysia and Batik Air with Malaysian Delegates and Indian Travel Agents in Srinagar

The Product Briefing Seminars will provide travel agents and industry professionals with valuable insights into Malaysia’s rich cultural heritage, vibrant cities, and natural landscapes. Participants can expect detailed presentations on Malaysia’s top tourist destinations, exciting travel packages, and exclusive promotional offers.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Tourism Malaysia and Batik Air B2B Seminar in Srinagar

“We are thrilled to partner with Batik Air to showcase the best of Malaysia to the Indian travel trade,” said Mr. Ahmad Johanif Mohd Ali, Director, Tourism Malaysia-New Delhi. “Malaysia offers a unique blend of culture, adventure, and luxury, making it an ideal destination for Indian tourists. We aim to educate the travel agents about our offerings and encourage them to promote Malaysia as a preferred destination for their clients.”

“Batik Air is committed to providing seamless connectivity between India and Malaysia, and we are excited to be a part of this initiative,” said Mr. Suresh Vanan, Head of Communications & Promotions, Batik Air. “Our airline offers exceptional services, and we look forward to working closely with the Indian travel trade to promote tourism between our countries.”

Malaysia offers a wide range of attractions, including adventure sports like diving in Sabah, where one can obtain a diving license in just four days. The country is also a popular destination for weddings, with its beautiful landscapes, state-of-the-art facilities, and expertise in hosting Indian weddings. Golf enthusiasts will delight in Malaysias world-class golf courses, while filmmakers will appreciate the countrys diverse locations, favorable climate, and excellent filming infrastructure.

Diving in Malaysia:

Malaysia offers a divers paradise with its crystal-clear waters, vibrant coral reefs, and diverse marine life. The country is home to numerous world-class diving spots, including Sipadan Island, Mabul Island, and the Redang Islands. For those interested in learning how to dive, Malaysia offers a range of diving courses and certifications through reputable organizations like PADI and SSI. In just four days, one can complete an Open Water Diver course and earn a diving license. With modern diving facilities, experienced instructors, and affordable prices, Malaysia is an ideal destination for divers of all levels.

Wedding in Malaysia:

Malaysia is a dream destination for weddings, offering a unique blend of cultural heritage, stunning landscapes, and modern amenities. From beachfront resorts to luxurious hotels, Malaysia provides a range of venues to suit every taste and budget. Indian weddings are particularly well-catered for, with many resorts offering specialized services and facilities to ensure a memorable and authentic experience. With its warm hospitality, delicious cuisine, and picturesque backdrops, Malaysia is the perfect place to tie the knot.

Golfing in Malaysia:

Malaysia is a golfers haven, boasting over 200 world-class golf courses designed by renowned architects like Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player. From lush rainforests to scenic coastlines, Malaysias golf courses offer challenging play, stunning scenery, and top-notch facilities. Many courses have hosted international tournaments, and some have even been rated among the best in Asia. With its pleasant climate, affordable prices, and warm hospitality, Malaysia is an ideal destination for golf enthusiasts.

Filming in Malaysia:

Malaysia offers a filmmakers paradise, with its diverse landscapes, modern infrastructure, and favorable climate. From bustling cities to scenic beaches, lush rainforests to rolling hills, Malaysia provides a wide range of locations to suit every production need. The country has hosted numerous international film productions, including Hollywood blockbusters and Asian dramas. With its competitive pricing, skilled crew, and supportive government incentives, Malaysia is an attractive destination for filmmakers worldwide.

The Product Briefing Seminars will provide Indian travel agents with valuable insights into Malaysias tourism offerings and services, enabling them to better promote the destination to their clients.

For more information about new direct flights and to plan your next Malaysian adventure, visit www.batikair.com/in or contact your preferred travel agent.

About Tourism Malaysia

Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board, also known as Tourism Malaysia, is an agency under the Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture Malaysia. It focuses on the specific task of promoting Malaysia as a preferred tourism destination. Since its inception, it has emerged as a major player in the international tourism scene.

The next Visit Malaysia Year, set to take place in 2026, will commemorate the sustainability of the nations tourism industry, which is also in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDG).

Furthermore, Tourism Malaysia actively endorses the Indonesia-Malaysia-Thailand Growth Triangle (IMT-GT), working towards the realization of the IMT-GT Visiting Year 2023-2025, with the shared aim of promoting the region as a unified tourism destination. For more information, visit Tourism Malaysia’s social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and TikTok.

About Batik Air

Batik Air is a rapidly expanding Malaysian-based airline with its main hub at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport, KLIA Main Terminal, the convenient KL downtown city airport in Selangor, Malaysia. The airline took to the skies in March 2013 with domestic flights in Malaysia and has since grown to operate routes to all major airports across the continents of Asia, Australia, Middle East and Central Asia.â¯The airline has also obtained the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA).â¯Batik Air holds full membership in the International Air Transport Association (IATA) as well.

The Batik Air fleet includes four A330-300 aircraft and twenty-nine B737-8/800 NG aircraft. With an extensive network of 800 weekly flights, Batik Air offers seamless connections to over 53 destinations across 21 countries. Batik Air carried a total of 4.5 million passengers in 2023.

Batik Air operates under the Lion Air Group of Indonesia, which includes Batik Air Indonesia, Super Air Jet, Lion Air, Wings Air, Biz Jet, and Thai Lion Air.