Tourism Malaysia and Scoot Host Successful Product Update and Networking Dinner for Indian Travel Agents

On November 6, 2024, Tourism Malaysia Chennai, in collaboration with Scoot, successfully hosted an exclusive Product Update and Networking Dinner for Indian travel agents at the Welcomehotel by ITC, Coimbatore. The event, which took place this evening, provided a valuable opportunity for travel professionals to explore exciting new travel opportunities to Malaysia and network with industry peers.

Mr. Shahrim Tan, Deputy Director, Tourism Malaysia Chennai giving prizes to Travel Trade in Coimbatore

The evening served as an important platform for travel agents to connect with industry experts, gaining first-hand insights into how they can enhance their clients travel experiences to Malaysia. Attendees engaged in a series of business-to-business (B2B) interactions, followed by an insightful presentation on Malaysias top tourist destinations, travel trends, and new offerings. The event also featured a lucky draw and a networking dinner, fostering further collaboration and relationship-building among the participants.

Product Briefing & Networking Dinner with Mr. Shahrim Tan, Deputy Director, Tourism Malaysia Chennai and Mr. Murali, Manager-Sales, Scoot in Coimbatore

“We were thrilled to offer this platform for Indian travel agents to deepen their knowledge of Malaysia as a premier travel destination,” said Mr. Shahrim Tan, Deputy Director, Tourism Malaysia Chennai (South India and Sri Lanka). “Malaysia continues to be one of the most sought-after destinations for Indian travellers, and this event highlighted new products, itineraries, and promotional campaigns that will help our industry partners provide even more enriching travel experiences to their clients.”

Travel Trade for the Product Briefing & Networking Dinner in Coimbatore

Scoot, the low-cost airline connecting India with key Malaysian cities, played an integral role in the event, sharing valuable insights on the growing demand for affordable travel options and new developments in Malaysia-bound travel.

“We were excited to partner with Tourism Malaysia for this special event,” said Mr. Brian Torrey, General Manager, India and West Asia, Scoot. “As we continue to expand our presence in India, we’re focused on providing travellers with affordable, seamless options to experience the best of Malaysia. We have recently expanded our reach in Malaysia to include three new destinations – Subang, Malacca, and Sibu – and we were pleased to engage with travel agents in Coimbatore, showcasing the wide range of possibilities that Malaysia offers as a destination.”

The event attracted a diverse group of travel agents and industry professionals who are eager to learn more about the Malaysian tourism sector and the many travel opportunities it offers.

About Tourism Malaysia

Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board, also known as Tourism Malaysia, is an agency under the Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture Malaysia. It focuses on the specific task of promoting Malaysia as a preferred tourism destination. Since its inception, it has emerged as a major player in the international tourism scene.

The next Visit Malaysia Year, set to take place in 2026, will commemorate the sustainability of the nations tourism industry, which is also in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDG).

Furthermore, Tourism Malaysia actively endorses the Indonesia-Malaysia-Thailand Growth Triangle (IMT-GT), working towards the realisation of the IMT-GT Visiting Year 2023-2025, with the shared aim of promoting the region as a unified tourism destination. For more information, visit Tourism Malaysia’s social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and TikTok.

About Scoot

Scoot is the low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines (SIA). Scoot took to the skies in June 2012 and merged with Tigerair Singapore in July 2017, retaining the Scoot brand for a new chapter of growth. To date, Scoot has carried over 92 million passengers, and has a fleet of over 50 aircraft, comprising widebody Boeing 787 Dreamliners, single-aisle Airbus A320 family aircraft, and the regional jet, Embraer E190-E2. Scoot currently flies to 71 destinations across 18 countries and territories in Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Europe.

Scoot is not your typical low-cost carrier (LCC). Scoot was the world’s first LCC to attain the highest ratings at both the APEX Health Safety Audit powered by SimpliFlying and Skytrax COVID-19 Airline Safety Rating Audit in 2021 and attained IATA membership in 2022 for meeting global industry standards for safety in airline operations. As part of the SIA group, passengers on Scoot can earn and redeem KrisFlyer miles, enjoying more rewarding travel journeys and access to enhanced benefits.

Scoot provides a safe, reliable, quality, and affordable travel experience with a unique attitude – Scootitude – a passion for travel, connecting people and cultures, and pushing boundaries, which drives it to continually innovate, strive for improvement and seek new opportunities.

For more information, visit FlyScoot.com or contact Scoot’s Call Centre.