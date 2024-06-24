Tourism Malaysia Appoints Ahmad Johanif Mohd Ali as Director for New Delhi

Tourism Malaysia is delighted to announce the appointment of Ahmad Johanif Mohd Ali as the Director of Tourism Malaysias office in New Delhi, effective from today.

Ahmad Johanif Mohd Ali brings with him over 34 years of invaluable experience in tourism promotion and international relations. His illustrious career within Tourism Malaysia, an agency under the Ministry of Tourism, Art and Culture, has been marked by outstanding achievements and dedication to promoting Malaysia as an exceptional tourist destination, showcasing its unique wonders, attractions, and cultures.

Throughout his tenure with Tourism Malaysia, Ahmad Johanif Mohd Ali has received prestigious awards and recognition for his exemplary service, including the Silver Medal Award by the Right Honourable Governor of Sarawak in September 2012, the Long Service Award by Tourism Malaysia in April 2011, and the Bintang Khidmat Terpuji (BKT) Award by the Right Honourable Governor of Melaka in October 2007.

In addition to his accolades, Ahmad Johanif Mohd Ali has held several senior leadership positions within Tourism Malaysia, including:

Senior Deputy Director, Package Development Division (January 2021 – present): Supervising the Niche Tourism Product Team and leading the Intelligent Unit to ensure positive industry development.

Senior Deputy Director, Human Resources Division (January 2019 – January 2021): Meticulously planning human capital needs, succession plans, and staff movements, while implementing job rotations to establish leadership at all levels.

Senior Deputy Director, International Promotion Division (July 2017 – January 2019): Demonstrating strategic leadership in promoting Malaysia to international markets.

Ahmad Johanif Mohd Alis significant skills in public speaking, event management, marketing, and sales have been instrumental in his various leadership roles within the organization.

Educationally, Ahmad Johanif Mohd Ali holds a Master of Business Administration in Tourism Management from Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM), achieving a remarkable CGPA of 4.0, and an Associates Degree in Tourism Administration from UiTM.

“We are thrilled to appoint Ahmad Johanif Mohd Ali as the Director of our New Delhi office,” said Muhammad Akmal Hafiz Abdul Aziz, Acting Director, Tourism Malaysia, New Delhi. “His extensive experience, remarkable achievements, and exemplary skills make him the ideal candidate to lead our efforts in promoting Malaysia as a premier tourist destination among Indian travellers.”

Ahmad Johanif Mohd Ali – Director, Tourism Malaysia, New Delhi

Ahmad Johanif Mohd Ali expressed his enthusiasm for his new role, stating, “I am honoured to have the opportunity to further strengthen the ties between Malaysia and India and to promote Malaysias rich cultural heritage, natural beauty, and vibrant tourism offerings to Indian travellers.”

About Tourism Malaysia

Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board, also known as Tourism Malaysia, is an agency under the Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture Malaysia. It focuses on the specific task of promoting Malaysia as a preferred tourism destination. Since its inception, it has emerged as a major player in the international tourism scene.

The next Visit Malaysia Year, set to take place in 2026, will commemorate the sustainability of the nations tourism industry, which is also in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDG).

Furthermore, Tourism Malaysia actively endorses the Indonesia-Malaysia-Thailand Growth Triangle (IMT-GT), working towards the realization of the IMT-GT Visiting Year 2023-2025, with the shared aim of promoting the region as a unified tourism destination. For more information, visit Tourism Malaysia’s social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and TikTok.