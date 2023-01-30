Home

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG Launched; Claims Fuel Efficiency of 26.6km/Kg. Details Here

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG Launch: Japaese carmaker Toyota has launched the CNG version of the Urban Cruiser hyryder in India today. The CNG Hyryder will be available in two variants- G and S. The G variant is priced at Rs 15.29 Lakh and the S variant is priced at Rs 13.23 Lakh (ex-showroom). These two variant is more expensive by Rs. 95,000 over petrol manual variants.

Toyota Hyryder CNG: Variant-wise prices

Variant Price (ex-showroom) S MT 2WD CNG Rs 13.23 lakh G MT 2WD CNG Rs 15.29 lakh

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG Engine, Mileage

The Toyota Urban Cruiser CNG is powered by Marutu Suzuki’s 1.5 litre naturally aspirated K15C Dual Jet Dual VVT engine that produces 86.63bhp at 5,500rpm and 121.5Nm of peak torque at 4,200rpm when running on natural gas. It delivers 13hp and 14.5Nm less than the petrol variant. The gearbox option includes only a 5-speed manual. Toyota claims a fuel efficiency of 26.6km/kg.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Feature

LED headlamps

17-inch alloys

9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Anroid Auto and Apple CarPlay

Connected car tech

Engine start/stop button

Cruise control

Automatic climate control

Rear parking camera

What Toyota said about Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG

Speaking at the of new Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG, Atul Sood, Vice President, Sales and Strategic Marketing said, “The launch of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder has been a significant milestone for us, in keeping with Toyota’s quest for promoting sustainable mobility solutions. Today, it gives us immense pleasure to announce the prices of its CNG variants for our customers, who have shown overwhelming interest in the product since the launch. At Toyota, we are committed in making a shift towards low-carbon energy sources, with a vision to realise a ‘Carbon Neutral Society’. We are confident the competitively priced Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG variants will encourage widespread acceptance of environment-friendly technologies and provide multiple options to customers to meet their diverse requirements.”

The MPV can be booked online on the company’s official website or offline by visiting their nearest Toyota dealership. The booking amount is set at Rs 50,000.



