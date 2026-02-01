The Times Of Bengal

Trace Biosciences Announces FDA IND Clearance for First Nerve-Specific Imaging Agent

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Trace Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing nerve-targeted imaging agents, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for LGW16-03, the company’s first nerve-specific fluorescent imaging agent. The IND clearance enables Trace to initiate first-in-human clinical studies evaluating the safety and intraoperative performance of LGW16-03 in surgical settings.