‘Trade Plus One Day’, Indian Stock Markets To Shift to World’s Fastest Settlement Cycle

As per Bloomberg, starting 27 January 2023, the stocks from Reliance Industries Ltd. to Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and Adani Enterprises Ltd. — together comprising 80 per cent of the country’s equity market — will be settled on a “trade-plus-one-day” timeline versus the earlier two-day process.

New Delhi: Indian stock markets are going to witness an exponential change in the next few days. The shares of about 200 of the country’s biggest listed companies are set to move to the “Trade Plus One Day” settlement cycle, making the South Asian nation the second market after China to make this switch.

As per Bloomberg, starting 27 January 2023, the stocks from Reliance Industries Ltd. to Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and Adani Enterprises Ltd. — together comprising 80 per cent of the country’s equity market — will be settled on a “trade-plus-one-day” timeline versus the earlier two-day process. The report has quoted Prashant Vagal, executive vice president at National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL), who said the yearlong changeover gave market intermediaries time to prepare.

Even as foreign investors who have expressed concern over timezone differences and consequent trade-matching failures will be keenly watching this transition, supporters of the move say faster settlement reduces counterparty risk and trading costs.

The rolling of funds and stocks will be faster, and there by there will be a shift in operational efficiency, said Suresh Shukla, joint president at Kotak Securities Ltd.

The Bloomberg reports said that US Securities And Exchange Commission (SEC) has sought stakeholder views on moving to a one-day settlement cycle and an industry body in Europe is discussing the same.

“Shortening the settlement cycle should reduce the amount of margin that counterparties would need to post with clearinghouses,” SEC Chair Gary Gensler said in the paper. “As the old saying goes, time is money.”



