Trade Unions Call For 2-Day Strike on This Date, Check List of Their Demands

Bank Strike Latest News Today: The UFBU said since there was no response from the Indian Banks’ Association on the demands during a meeting held in Mumbai on Thursday, it has been decided to give a call for strike on January 30 and 31.

Bank Strike Latest News Today: The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), the umbrella body of trade unions in the banking sector, on Friday announced a two-day bank strike from January 30 to press for various demands.

Issuing a statement, the UFBU said since there was no response from the Indian Banks’ Association on the demands during a meeting held in Mumbai on Thursday.

Giving details, CH Venkatachalam, General Secretary of All India Bank Employees Association told IANS that a UFBU meeting was held in Mumbai on Thursday, as there was no response from Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) on their demands despite letters, thus, it was decided to call for strike on January 30 and 31.

List of demands:

For last many days, the trade unions have been demanding five-day banking, updation of pension and recruitment of people in all cadres, among other issues, it said.

Because of the two-day bank strike, the banking services across the country are likely to be affected. The bank customers are advised to plan their bank visit accordingly. As January 28 is the fourth Saturday of the month, banks will remain closed on this day and January 29 being a Sunday, all banks across the country will remain closed. So on January 30, and 31, bank unions are planning to go on a strike, due to which customers might have to face problems for 4 consecutive days.



