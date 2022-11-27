Trade Unions Won’t Participate In Pre-Budget Meeting With FM Sitharaman From Today. Here’s Why

The trade unions were unhappy with the virtual meetings and also with the time allotted to them to share their concerns.

The Trade Unions have decided to boycott the pre-budget meeting with the Finance Minister.

New Delhi: A joint forum of ten Trade Unions has decided to boycott pre-budget virtual meetings with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and asked for an in-person meeting with reasonable time to speak. The trade unions were unhappy with the virtual meetings and also with the time allotted to them to share their concerns.

Pre-budget consultations with the Finance Minister is an annual arrangement where representatives of different sectors raise their concerns and give their suggestions which they want to be addressed through the budget.

In a letter on Friday, the forum stated, “Now your email dated November 25, 2022, under reference, makes it explicit that each central trade union will be allowed to speak for three minutes. This is a joke and we refuse to be part of such a cheap joke. We will not participate in the proposed video conference on November 28, 2022.”

“We are constrained to express our disappointment for calling this meeting on virtual mode despite complete easing of Covid restrictions, and that to for 75 minutes only for consultation involving more than 12 central trade unions, maybe more as indicated by the invitation letter. As per the labour ministry’s physical verification, there are 12 central trade unions in our country. That means less than five minutes or even less for each organisation, if time for customary opening remarks is taken into account,” the forum had stated.

Later on Friday, the forum received another letter from the Finance Minister stating that they will be allotted 3 minutes each to make their suggestions, following which the Central Trade Unions decided to boycott today’s meeting.

Demands Of Central Trade Unions

Arrange for a physical meeting There should be reasonable time allotment for all speakers The forum also invited the FM for an open debate about these policies without any time restrictions on her to defend the policies followed by her.

There are about a dozen central trade unions in the country, including Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS). The BMS is not part of the joint forum.



