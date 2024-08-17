Home

News

Breaking News LIVE: Trader Community in Pakistan Announces Nationwide Strike on Aug 28

live

Breaking News: Stay informed with the latest developments happening around the globe. Read below today’s top stories making headlines.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Breaking News LIVE, August 17, 2024: Train number 19168, Sabarmati Express, derailed in a block section between Kanpur and Bhimsen station in Uttar Pradesh on early Saturday morning. No injuries were reported from the site. The trader’s community in Pakistan has announced a nationwide strike on August 28 against the Tajir Dost scheme introduced by the Federal Board of Revenue, ARY News reported. In a joint news conference with other trade associations, All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajiran asked that the Tajir Dost scheme be discontinued because it was “unacceptable.” The traders urged that the decision to put high tariffs on the export sector be reversed and that the scheme be removed immediately.











