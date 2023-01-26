Home

Basant Panchami 2023 Special Dishes : Traditional Delicacies, Lip-Smacking Food to Try on Saraswati Puja

Celebrated in the Hindu month of Maagh, Basant Panchami has great significance in India. In 2023, Basant Panchami will be celebrated on January 26, Thursday.

Basant Panchami 2023 Dishes And Recipes Traditional Delicacies, Lip-Smacking Food to Try on Saraswati Puja

Basant Panchami 2023 Dishes And Recipes: Celebrated in the Hindu month of Maagh, Basant Panchami has great significance in India. In 2023, Basant Panchami will be celebrated on January 26, Thursday. People gear up with full enthusiasm to welcome spring with this festival. Associated with the colour yellow, Basant Panchami also known as ‘Vasant Panchami’, is celebrated on the fifth day of Magh Shukla in accordance with the Hindu traditional calendar. The day also marks the start of preparation for Holika and Holi, which occurs nearly 40 days later. On Basant Panchami, people worship Goddess Saraswati and wear yellow clothes. People in India prepare traditional food in yellow hues as the colour symbolises light, prosperity, optimism, and energy. Even the flowers are offered to the deity too are yellow in colour.

On the occasion of Basant Panchami, we have compiled a list of dishes that can be relished.

Kesar Sheera Poori: Sheera, also known as sooji ka halwa is the most common traditional Indian pudding that is made with semolina, ghee, sugar, cashews and raisins. The dish is prepared by cooking ghee-roasted semolina with milk (or water), sugar, and cardamom powder. For the occasion of Basant Panchami, mix Kesar (saffron) diluted milk or water with the batter to give the pudding a yellow colour. Serve with hot piping deep-fried pooris.

Kesar kheer: Counted as one of the top mouth-watering milk items, Kheer is prepared by boiling milk, sugar or jaggery, rice, dry fruits and cardamom. It is usually white in colour, but for the special occasion of Basant Panchami, add saffron and mawa/khoa to it. Saffron will give the kheer a bright yellow colour and mawa will give the kheer a kulfi-like texture.

Zarda rice: The most popular or can say the most important dish of Basant Panchami is Zarda rice. Also known as ‘meethe chawal’, this dish is prepared with basmati rice, nuts, saffron and sugar. A few people also add yellow food colour to the rice, to give a Kesari colour to the dish. Zarda rice recipe is dry in its nature. Half-cooked basmati rice is added in sugar, ghee and roasted dry fruits. The mixture is then cooked until the sugar melts and the rice gets cooked completely. Serve the dish hot garnished with a few chopped nuts.

Boondi Ladoo: Boondi Ladoo is a sweet spherical dessert dish made by combining (boondi)– tiny bits of fried and sugar-soaked batter made with gram flour or besan. White muskmelon seeds are also used to garnish the ladoos. While cooking the boondi, make sure your sugar syrup is not thick as it will not be absorbed by the fried bit, making the boondi turn hard and rubbery. With that texture, you won’t be able to bind the boondi and the laddoos will not get a proper spherical shape.

Dhokla: Known as one of the healthiest and yummiest snacks, Dhokla is prepared with a fermented batter of rice and chana dal. Baking soda is added to the batter to make it fluffy. To achieve a cake-like batter avoid using lots of water and don’t let it sit for a long time. The dish is usually prepared by steaming, but it can also be prepared in a microwave, oven or pressure cooker. For the yellow colour, use a pinch of turmeric; as turmeric reacts with baking soda, giving your dish a red colour. You can also add yellow food colour to the batter. Serve with a tempering (tadka) of mustard seeds, coriander leaves and split green chillies.

