Attention Commuters: Traffic Restrictions on Delhi-Meerut Expressway, NH 58 for 14 Days for Kanwar Yatra; Check Dates

Traffic Police have announced traffic restrictions on Delhi-Meerut Expressway and National Highway 58 (NH 58) that connects Delhi to Haridwar ahead of the Kanwar Yatra. The yatra will result in phased suspensions of vehicular traffic from July 22 to August 4. Check details here.

Traffic Restrictions on Delhi-Meerut Expressway, NH 58: Preparations for the upcoming Kanwar Yatra are in full swing, and authorities are trying to make every possible arrangement for the Kanwariyas to ensure a pleasant Yatra. The traffic police have announced traffic arrangements on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and National Highway 58 (NH 58) connecting Delhi to Haridwar. Like every year, the Kanwar Yatra is expected to see a large number of devotees, resulting in phased suspensions of vehicular traffic for two weeks from July 22 to August 4.

Recently, a high-level meeting was held, chaired by Additional Director General of Police for Meerut zone Dhruv Kant Thakur. Officials from 14 districts of western Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Uttarakhand, and Haryana attended the meeting to finalize the traffic management plan for the upcoming Kanwar Yatra.

Kanwar Yatra 2024: Here Are The Traffic Restrictions

• From the 22nd of July, the NH 58 and the Delhi-Meerut Expressway will be experiencing a restriction on heavier vehicles.

• Starting July 25th, only vehicles of light to medium weight will have allowance to navigate NH 58 from Delhi to Haridwar, and this will be limited to the left lane.

• All vehicles must be aware that a severe restriction will be enforced on NH 58 and the Delhi-Meerut Expressway from the 29th of July until the 4th of August, especially between Haridwar and Meerut.

• This urgent measure comes in response to the anticipated surge in the number of kanwariyas congregating for their peak pilgrimage during the last week of July, culminating in the festival of Shivratri on the 2nd of August.

• The local police have been tasked to draw up new plans and tactics, ensuring a smooth transportation process for everyone during this period.

• To better handle the surge of worshippers, officials from all 14 regions are connected through a dedicated WhatsApp group for real-time communication and coordination.

• Security measures are getting a boost to ensure the safety of the Kanwariyas during their holy journey.

• A meeting with top notch officials, featuring the Chief Secretary and DGP, is on the cards for July 6 in Meerut. This gathering is intended to evaluate and fortify the provisions for the pilgrimage.

Kanwar Yatra Dates

The Kanwar Yatra is an ancient religious journey where devotees trek to temples dedicated to Lord Shiva during Shivratri, bearing holy Ganges water as an offering.

The blessed month of Sawan, reserved for paying homage to Lord Shiva, will kick off on the 22nd of July and wind up on the 2nd of August, in the year 2024. This time coincides with the onset of the rains, marking the start of the monsoon season which ushers in the commencement of the revered Kanwar Yatra. In this pilgrimage, Shiva devotees, known fondly as Kanwariyas, journey to the sacred Jyotirlingas.











