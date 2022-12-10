Creating the Everesting 10K National Record was no easy feat for Sachin Sharma. Despite his best efforts, he had to battle a number of obstacles along the way.

Trail Runner Sachin Sharma Becomes The First Indian To Complete Everesting 10K

New Delhi: There is always a sense of that what is the big deal about running 10,000 meters uphill? However, that was not just any ordinary run. This is an Everesting challenge, and Indian trail runner Sachin Sharma become the first Indian to complete it!

Sachin started at 6:32 am on Saturday, 26th November, and took 37 hours and 46 mins to finish this challenge at 8:08 pm on Sunday, 27th November in a single run without sleeping. He chose the popular Lamadugh Trail for this undertaking and gained an elevation of 10,046 mt. in a span of 13 laps.

What Is Everesting 10k?

Everesting 10k is a challenge that involves running up and down a hill for 10,000 meters in a single activity without catching any sleep.

Who is Sachin Sharma?

Sachin Sharma, 24 years old, is a trail runner from Manali in the Himalayas. Having been involved with the sport for a couple of years now, he is continuously trying to challenge himself and reach greater heights.

Sachin is no stranger to extreme running challenges. He had already created an FKT record (Fastest Known Time) by running two high-altitude lakes in the Indian Himalayas – Bhrigu and Rani Sui in 15 hrs, 28min, He ran a total distance of 49 km while gaining a cumulative elevation of 4670 mt.

What Challenges Did Sachin Face During His Feat?

Creating the Everesting 10K National Record was no easy feat for Sachin Sharma. Despite his best efforts, he had to battle a number of obstacles along the way. The psychological element of pushing himself and trying to stay motivated when he felt like giving up was arguably the most taxing part.

The weather conditions also made things difficult, with temperatures dipping below freezing during the night and strong winds making the journey all the more challenging. In addition to this, there was the struggle of altitude and terrain, with a rise in elevation from 2100m to a maximum of 3000m making for a very steep climb.

What Does His National Record Mean for Trail Running in India?

Sachin’s national record means a lot for trail running in India. For one, it puts India on the map as a country that is home to world-class trail runners. Secondly, it inspires other Indian runners to aim for similar feats.

Many people believe that this could be a turning point for the sport in the country. Sachin’s achievement has shown that Indians are capable of competing at a high level in trail running, and this could inspire more people to take up the sport.



