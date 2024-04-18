Home

Delhi Metro Big Update: Train Movement Between THESE Two Stations To Be Via Single Line for 4 Months

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) officials on Thursday said that the train movement between the Samaypur Badli and Jahangir Puri stations on the Yellow Line will be conducted via a single line for four months.

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) officials on Thursday said that the train movement between the Samaypur Badli and Jahangir Puri stations on the Yellow Line will be conducted via a single line for four months for execution of the Magenta Line extension’s Phase-IV work.

The services will remain affected from 10 pm to 7 am, they said.

The Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in Delhi to Millennium City Centre Gurugram in Haryana.

Train movement b/w Samaypur Badli & Jahangir Puri on Yellow line shall be done via single line from 10 PM till end of revenue services & from start of revenue services till 7 AM w.e.f Thursday (18.4.2024) for period of 4 months for execution of Phase IV work of Magenta Line extn. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) April 18, 2024

