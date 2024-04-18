NationalPolitics

Train Movement Between THESE Two Stations To Be Via Single Line for 4 Months

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) officials on Thursday said that the train movement between the Samaypur Badli and Jahangir Puri stations on the Yellow Line will be conducted via a single line for four months.

Delhi Metro BIG Update: Entry/Exit At Lok Kalyan Marg, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat CLOSED; Check Details

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) officials on Thursday said that the train movement between the Samaypur Badli and Jahangir Puri stations on the Yellow Line will be conducted via a single line for four months for execution of the Magenta Line extension’s Phase-IV work.

The services will remain affected from 10 pm to 7 am, they said.

The Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in Delhi to Millennium City Centre Gurugram in Haryana.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a post on X, “Train movement between Samaypur Badli and Jahangir Puri on the Yellow Line shall be done via single line from 10 pm till end of revenue services and from start of revenue services till 7 am with effect from Thursday (18.4.2024) for a period of four months for execution of Phase-IV work of the Magenta Line extension.”






