Train No 12810 Howrah-CSMT Express Derails Near Jharkhand’s Chakradharpur Railway Division, 6 Injured

The Howrah-CSMT Express, Train No. 12810, faced a derailment near Chakradharpur, specifically between Rajkharswan West Outer and Barabamboo in the Chakradharpur division. The incident resulted in six individuals sustaining injuries, prompting immediate action from the authorities. The Railway medical team swiftly provided first aid to all the injured passengers on-site.

Details reveal that three coaches of the train derailed during the unfortunate event, leading to the reported injuries. Senior DCM of Chakradharpur Railway Division, Aditya Kumar Chaudhary, confirmed the incident and stated that a relief train and multiple ambulances were dispatched promptly. The district administration also mobilized resources to respond effectively to the situation.

Currently, investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the derailment.





