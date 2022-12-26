Viral Video: If you enjoy adventures, this video will appeal to you. However, if you are afraid of heights, it may make you dizzy.

Watch the Terrifying view of a steep cliff while on a moving train.(Photo Credit: Twitter@OTerrifying)

Viral Video: The fact that trains typically travel along urban fringes, piercing vast landforms, and embracing wilderness is what makes train journeys so fascinating. There are some of the most breathtaking train journeys in the world that pass through some of the hardest glaciers, tunnels, and imposing alpine while smelling the aroma of barns, endless pastures, and prosperous farms! There are numerous natural wonders that can make anyone gasp in awe. Humans have also made it a point to construct magnificent structures that provide an incredible view of those stunning landscapes. Just like this ‘one-of-a-kind’ bridge spanning a sheer cliff. If you enjoy adventures, this video will appeal to you. However, if you are afraid of heights, it may make you dizzy.

The viral video was shared by a Twitter user named @OTerrifying on December 26, 2022(today). “Terrifying view of a steep cliff while on a moving train 😳,” reads the caption alongside the video. In the 15-second video, we can see a train passing over a steep cliff. The person filming the clip pans the camera as the train coils around the bridge like a snake to show how steep the cliff is.

WATCH THE VIDEO OF TRAIN PASSING OVER STEEP CLIFF HERE

Terrifying view of a steep cliff while on a moving train 😳 pic.twitter.com/6Kq4ouyBJm — OddIy Terrifying (@OTerrifying) December 25, 2022

Till now, the video has received over 8.2 views, and over 7,000 retweets. More than 83.6K people have liked the post. The video has received mixed reactions from Netizens. “Not terrifying it’s fascinating and beautiful,” wrote one user. “My phone nearly slid out of my hands watching this. Not oddly terrifying…. Horrendously, unequivocally and absolutely terrifying!!,” commented another user. “Zero percent chance I could ride that without either passing out of fear of fetal position crying like a baby involuntarily 😂,” expressed the third user. A fourth user said, “This is terrifying but I am willing to try it.”



