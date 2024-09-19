Home

Bihar: Train service disrupted in Narayanpur due to wagon derailment

Train service disrupted in Bihar’s Narayanpur district due to wagon derailment (Photo Credit- ANI)

Narayanpur: The operation of trains has been disrupted near point no. 67 of Narayanpur Anant yard of Sonpur division due to the derailment of four wagons of mechanical rake on Wednesday, said an official. According to the official, the Accident Relief Train from Sonpur, Samastipur and Barauni has reached the spot to restore the operation.

About 13 trains have been diverted, and three trains are to be run with partial termination due to the incident, informed a railway official.

Further details awaited.











