NationalPolitics

Train service disrupted in Narayanpur due to wagon derailment

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email September 19, 2024
0 59 1 minute read

  • Home
  • News
  • Bihar: Train service disrupted in Narayanpur due to wagon derailment

About 13 trains have been diverted, and three trains are to be run with partial termination due to the incident.



Published: September 19, 2024 8:35 AM IST

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

By ANI

Bihar Train derail
Train service disrupted in Bihar’s Narayanpur district due to wagon derailment (Photo Credit- ANI)

Narayanpur: The operation of trains has been disrupted near point no. 67 of Narayanpur Anant yard of Sonpur division due to the derailment of four wagons of mechanical rake on Wednesday, said an official. According to the official, the Accident Relief Train from Sonpur, Samastipur and Barauni has reached the spot to restore the operation.

About 13 trains have been diverted, and three trains are to be run with partial termination due to the incident, informed a railway official.

Further details awaited. 





Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email September 19, 2024
0 59 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Tourism Malaysia Welcomes Air India’s Direct Flights to Kuala Lumpur

September 18, 2024

All New TVS Apache RR 310: Crafted from Record Breaking Race Machine, Launched with Segment Leading Technologies

September 18, 2024

Real Estate Boom Along GST Road: Ford Reopening and Upcoming Kilambakkam Railway Station Set to Transform the Region into a Growth Hotspot

September 18, 2024

Driving India’s Biotech Future: BIRAC and IVCA Collaborate at Global Bio-India

September 18, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow