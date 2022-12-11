Train Services to Bengaluru’s International Airport to Improve, Says South Western Railways

The South Western Railway has decided to improve the train services for the trains passing Kempegowda International Airport Railway Station

Bengaluru Airport News: With an aim to make the communication between Bengaluru and Bengaluru airport, smooth and hassle-free, the South Western Railway has decided to improve the train services for the trains passing Kempegowda International Airport Railway Station.

According to an ANI report, the notification was issued in which the schedule of trains that pass through Kempegowda International Airport Railway Station was revised. Notably, apart from the airport commuters, these services are also believed to benefit the employees working in the airport and the people residing in the surrounding areas of the airport.

“Our highest priority is keeping these trains punctual and serving the air travellers who choose trains to commute to the airport. A delay has been observed in recent times in services to the airport railway station and that was due to ongoing safety-related works between Yelahanka and Devanahalli,” Shyam Singh, divisional railway manager, Bengaluru Division to ANI.

He further added that the work is expected to finish in the next three weeks. “Within a short period of three weeks, these works are targeted for completion which will improve punctuality to a great extent,” added the officer.

The proposal for re-opening the Dodjala Halt Station stoppage of all Airport train services at Dodjala and Bettahalasoor is also under consideration and will be finalized soon, announced the officer.

The five new MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit) trains by the South Western Railway (SWR), were introduced on July 29 to make the commute easy to the airport for frequent flyers from Bengaluru.



