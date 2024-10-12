Home

News

Trains diverted, Helpline numbers issued after Mysuru-Darbhanga Express collides with goods train in Tamil Nadu

The Southern Railway’s Chennai division has provided helpline numbers for assistance as rescue operations continue following the train collision.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Tiruvallur: Passengers near the derailed coaches after an express train rammed into a stationary train, at Kavarapettai in Tiruvallur district, Friday, Oct. 11, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Chennai: More than half a dozen trains were diverted on Friday night after the Mysuru-Darbhanga Express collided with a stationary goods train at Kavaraippettai Railway Station, near Chennai in Tamil Nadu, resulting in injuries to 19 passengers. Meanwhile, the Railways has also issued helpline numbers following the accident.

Officials reported that the incident occurred around 8:30 pm on the Chennai-Gudur section, causing the derailment of 12 coaches of the Mysuru-Darbhanga Express. This triggered swift relief and rescue operations to assist the injured and restore services.

The incident disrupted train movement across the entire section, forcing the railways to divert trains or operate them through alternate routes to manage the situation effectively.

Mysuru-Darbhanga Express collides with goods train: Helpline Number Issued

The Southern Railway’s Chennai division has provided helpline numbers for assistance as rescue operations continue following the train collision. The helpline numbers are: 044-25354151, 044-25330952, 044-25330953, and 044-25354995. These numbers have been made available to offer support and information to passengers and their families.

Sharing a post on X(previously Twitter), DRM Chennai wrote, “Rear end collision at KAVARAIPPETTAI Railway Station around 20.30 hrs today in Chennai -Gudur section involving Train No.12578 Mysuru – Darbhanga Bagmati Express and a Goods train Help line numbers at Chennai Division 04425354151 04425330952 044-25330953 044-25354995.”

DRM Chennai tweets “Rear end collision at Kavaraippettai Railway Station around 20.30 hrs today in Chennai -Gudur section involving Train No.12578 Mysuru–Darbhanga Bagmati Express and a Goods train. Help line numbers at Chennai Division-04425354151, 04425330952, 044-25330953,… pic.twitter.com/GmqFgwSJzh — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2024

RAILWAY HELPLINE NUMBERS in view of Accident of Train No.12758 GUDUR: 08624 250795

ONGOLE: 08592 280306

VIJAYAWADA: 0866 2571244

NELLORE: 0861 2345863 https://t.co/OdCtVSKdnv pic.twitter.com/cy3l2Ijimx — DRM Vijayawada (@drmvijayawada) October 11, 2024

VIJAYAWADA DIVISION, SCR RAILWAY HELPLINE NUMBERS Gudur: 08624 250795

Ongole: 08592 280306

Vijayawada: 0866 2571244

Nellore: 0861 2345863

Eluru: 7569305268

Tadepalligudem: 8818226162 Nidadavolu: 08813223325

Tenali: 8644227600 Rajahmundry: 08832420543 https://t.co/nayi9P5Fsk pic.twitter.com/WZGudsGirw — DRM Vijayawada (@drmvijayawada) October 11, 2024

Mysuru-Darbhanga Express collides with goods train: List of Trains diverted

According to officials, around seven trains have been diverted following the incident.

This includes train No. 13351 Dhanbad-Alappuzha Express, which departed Dhanbad at 11:35 am on October 10, was diverted to run via Renigunta-Melapalayam-Katpadi, skipping stoppages at Nayudupetta, Sulurupettah, Dr. MGR Chennai Central, and Arakkonam. Train No. 02122 Jabalpur-Madurai Superfast Special, which left Jabalpur at 4:25 pm on October 10, was diverted to run via Renigunta-Melapalayam-Chengalpattu, skipping stoppages at Chennai Egmore and Tambaram. Train No. 12621 MGR Chennai Central-Tamil Nadu Express, which departed at 10:00 pm on October 11, was diverted to run via Arakkonam-Renigunta to Vijayawada. Train No. 18190 Ernakulam-Tatanagar Express, which left Ernakulam at 7:15 am on October 11, was diverted to run via Melapalayam-Arakkonam-Renigunta. Train No. 12664 Tiruchirappalli-Howrah Superfast Express, which departed Tiruchirappalli at 1:35 pm on October 11, was diverted to run via Melapalayam-Arakkonam-Renigunta. Train No. 07496 Ramanathapuram Express Special, which departed Ramanathapuram at 9:50 am on October 11, was diverted to run via Arakkonam-Renigunta. Train No. 06063 Coimbatore-Dhanbad Express Special, which left Coimbatore at 11:50 am on October 11, was diverted to run via Melapalayam-Arakkonam-Renigunta.

(With ANI Inputs)











