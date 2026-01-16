Delivers one-stop initiatives to enhance citizens’ health in collaboration with partner companiesTOKYO, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The Basic Policy for the Comprehensive Promotion of National Health Improvement, issued by the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, calls on local governments, companies, and organizations to strengthen health-related initiatives to build a sustainable society where all Japanese citizens can lead healthy and fulfilling lives. Since 2013, Japan has been promoting health initiatives under this policy, known as Health Japan 21. To further advance these efforts, the government launched the National Health Promotion Movement: Health Japan 21 (the third term), which runs from 2024 to 2035. To support this initiative, transcosmos introduced a new service designed to help local governments manage and promote citizen health improvements in collaboration with partner companies.
https://www.mhlw.go.jp/stf/seisakunitsuite/bunya/kenkou_iryou/kenkou/kenkounippon21_00006.html *transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.
*Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies. About transcosmos inc.
transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have united superior “people” with up-to-date “technology” to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients’ business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 184 bases across 36 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients’ excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the “Global Digital Transformation Partner” of our clients, supporting the clients’ transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/ SOURCE transcosmos inc.
Source link
Leave a Reply