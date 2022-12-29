Transferring Money through PhonePe, Gpay, Amazon Pay or Paytm? Know How Much is The Daily Limit
In this video take a look at the daily transaction limit of UPI apps such as PhonePe, Gpay, Amazon Pay and Paytm.
UPI Transaction Limit: PhonePe, Gpay or Google Pay, Amazon Pay and Paytm are currently the most used Unified Payment Interface or UPI apps in India. Using these payment platforms, users can transfer money to another’s UPI ID or bank account, but did you know this also has a limit? Many times due to the limit being crossed, you are not able to make the payment. In this video lets take a look at the daily limit of PhonePe, Gpay, Amazon Pay and Paytm.
Paytm: Through Paytm UPI, you can transfer Rs 1 lakh in a day. However, there is also a limit set for one hour. You can transfer up to 20 thousand rupees in 1 hour. You can do maximum 5 transactions in an hour or 20 transactions in a day.
PhonePe: PhonePe users can also transfer Rs 1 lakh in a day. But, there are other factors as well with PhonePe. That is, the limit depends on the account you have in any account. Different banks have different limits.
Google Pay: With Google Pay or Gpay, Indian users can pay up to 1 lakh through UPI in a day. However, you can do only 10 transactions in a day. That is, you can complete 10 transactions of maximum 10-10 thousand in a day.
Amazon Pay: Amazon Pay has also put a cap on the UPI transfer limit. Users cannot transfer more than Rs 1 lakh in a day. However, new users can transfer only Rs 5,000 from the account within 24 hours of registration.
Published Date: December 29, 2022 4:05 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s Unseen Proposal Picture Radiates Romance But Soni Razdan Deletes it
[ad_1] Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's unseen proposal pic goes round on Internet but Mommy Soni Razdan Deletes it from...
Mukesh Ambani’s Son Anant Ambani Gets Engaged To Radhika Merchant
[ad_1] Parimal Nathwani, Director-Corporate Affairs of Reliance Industries Limited, confirmed the roka ceremony of Anant and Radhika on Twitter. Anant...
Bengaluru Police Issues Advisory. Check Decibel Limit, Timing, Other Details
[ad_1] Bengaluru New Year 2023 Police Advisory: Bengaluru Police Commissioner Pratap Reddy urged all to follow the decibel rules and...
Kolkata Metro Purple Line Vande Bharat And 4 Other Railway Projects To Be Inaugurated On Friday Deets Here
[ad_1] Kolkata Metro will get a new stretch with the inauguration of Purple Line by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...
RT-PCR Test Made Mandatory For Fliers to India From 6 Countries, Check Latest COVID Guidelines
[ad_1] International Flights Latest News Today: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the fliers from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South...
UGC NET 2023 Registration Begins Today at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Check Exam Dates, Pattern, Eligibility Here
[ad_1] UGC NET 2023 Registration at ugcnet.nta.nic.in: Once the registration portal is opened, eligible candidates can fill up the application...
Average Rating