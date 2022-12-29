Transferring Money through PhonePe, Gpay, Amazon Pay or Paytm? Know How Much is The Daily Limit

In this video take a look at the daily transaction limit of UPI apps such as PhonePe, Gpay, Amazon Pay and Paytm.

UPI Transaction Limit: PhonePe, Gpay or Google Pay, Amazon Pay and Paytm are currently the most used Unified Payment Interface or UPI apps in India. Using these payment platforms, users can transfer money to another’s UPI ID or bank account, but did you know this also has a limit? Many times due to the limit being crossed, you are not able to make the payment. In this video lets take a look at the daily limit of PhonePe, Gpay, Amazon Pay and Paytm.

Paytm: Through Paytm UPI, you can transfer Rs 1 lakh in a day. However, there is also a limit set for one hour. You can transfer up to 20 thousand rupees in 1 hour. You can do maximum 5 transactions in an hour or 20 transactions in a day.

PhonePe: PhonePe users can also transfer Rs 1 lakh in a day. But, there are other factors as well with PhonePe. That is, the limit depends on the account you have in any account. Different banks have different limits.

Google Pay: With Google Pay or Gpay, Indian users can pay up to 1 lakh through UPI in a day. However, you can do only 10 transactions in a day. That is, you can complete 10 transactions of maximum 10-10 thousand in a day.

Amazon Pay: Amazon Pay has also put a cap on the UPI transfer limit. Users cannot transfer more than Rs 1 lakh in a day. However, new users can transfer only Rs 5,000 from the account within 24 hours of registration.



