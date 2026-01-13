The Times Of Bengal

For You Forever Yours

Health National

Trauma Intervention Programs (TIP) Launches First National Campaign

admin 0

“Second Responders,”
After Being Named People’s Choice Winner in SixDegrees.org’s Purpose, Produced Initiative

TUSTIN, Calif., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — For more than forty years, Trauma Intervention Programs (TIP) has stood beside individuals and families during their most devastating moments, providing immediate, on-scene emotional first aid in the aftermath of tragedy. TIP recently announced the launch of its first national awareness campaign, Second Responders, following its recognition as the People’s Choice winner in SixDegrees.org’s Purpose, Produced program.