Travel Articles | Travel Blogs | Travel News & Information | Travel Guide

‘Everything At Once:’ Video Depicts Must Visit Incredible Places In Incredible India

” As hot as fire, cold as ice, Sweet as sugar and everything nice….everything at once”



The Indian landscape is bestowed with natural bounties. From beaches to mountains to monuments to adventures

The Indian landscape is bestowed with natural bounties. From beaches to mountains to monuments to adventures, it has got everything. A country where its cold in some places, hot in other, and pleasant in some areas, India a treasure trove for travellers. Recently, the business Harsh Goenka shared a stunning montage of some of the most amazing places in India that are nothing short of a travellers paradise. The video showcases around 12 destinations that should be on every traveller’s bucket list.

Watch Video By Harsh Goenka On Incredible India

This song by Lenka “Everything At Once” was a massive hit among Gen Z when it was released. From TV ads to party special, the song was on everybody’s list. Recently, a video surfaced the internet with a montage of some of the most incredible places in India with this song in the background.

So far the video has garnered over 25,000 views, 900 likes and over 160 retweets.

Incredible Must Visit Places In India

Kutch, Goa, Kerala, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Jaisalmer, Kashmir, Manali, North East, Haridwar, Ladakh, Jaipur, Delhi and few other places were featured in the video with a befitting lyrics of the song overlaying in the video.

How many of these have you checked off your bucket list?



