Travel Articles | Travel Blogs | Travel News & Information | Travel Guide

National Tourism Day 2023: A day to highlight the importance of tourism sector and its impact on our economy, why not try out these must have experiences!

National Tourism Day 2023: Explore These Must Have Experience In India Right Now!
National Tourism Day 2023: Explore These Must Have Experience In India Right Now!

National tourism Day 2023: A homeland of many experiences. India is a melting pot for all travellers. Wonder why? Because this colourful country abounds in everything and has something for everyone. Travelling is not merely about exploring destinations. It is exploring rejuvenation, tranquility and unwinding in the intriguing pages of nature, culture and heritage of variegated places all across the world. It is not just luxury but also a way of life. Therefore, celebrating the essence of Indian travel, January 25 , every year is observed as National Tourism Day.

History and Significance.

From beaches to mountains to palaces and treks, India boast of myriad of landscapes to travel to. Therefore, lot of states in the hilly arease or Goa depend majorly o tourism industry. This day is celebrated to spread more awareness about the paramountcy of Indian tourism.

The day is observed to cultivate awareness among the global community on the importance of tourism and its social, political, financial and cultural worth.

India offers several forms of tourism such as cultural, nature, heritage, educational, business, sports, rural, medical, cruise and eco-tourism. The ministry of tourism is the nodal agency in India to form national policies for the promotion and development of tourism. It also coordinates with central, state agencies and the public sector. In lieu of the national tourism day. Several states are organising seminars, exhibitions and cultural events to mark this day.

Here are some must have experiences in India

Boating  On Clearest Lake Dawki, Meghalaya

Serene Meghalaya

Serene Meghalaya

Located in Asia’s cleanest village, Mawlynnong, flows the cleanest river in the country. Dawki River is crystal clear, for real. Boating on river where sky and water appear like illusion surrounded by rocks and forest cover is a must have experience.

Double Decker Living Bridge Meghalaya

Meghalaya, living root bridges, khasi hills, jaintia hills, suspension bridge, natural suspension bridge, what is living root bridge, how is living root bridge made, offbeat places in meghalaya, places to visit in meghalaya

There are multiple unexplored destinations in Meghalaya that are worth all your time and travel. One such Meghalayan marvel is the living root bridge found mostly in the southern part of the state.  Locally known as ‘jingkieng jri’ in Khasi language, these root bridges are custodians of age old traditions and stories. These root bridges are basically suspension bridges that have been created by the local people living in the nearby village areas. Villagers from the southern slopes of Jaintia and Khasi hills were the ones who were the architects of these bridges. The suspension bridge is made by nurturing aerial roots of Indian rubber tree or ficus elastic. It takes over a decade to grow and are nurtured on the lap of these hills. Constructing these bridges is a knowledge that is bequeathed from one generation to other.

White Sand Of Rann of Kutch

Sands Of Gujarat: What Makes The White Desert Of Rann Of Kutch Unique? (Image: Twitter/@Gujarattourism)

Sands Of Gujarat: What Makes The White Desert Of Rann Of Kutch Unique?

The Great Rann of Kutch, a large area of salt marshland, is located in the District of Kutch, in the western state of India, Gujarat. The vast expanse is situated in the Thar Desert and is formed of salt marshes which create a mesmerising view that attracts travellers from all over the world. Sunsets at the Great Rann of Kutch are a treat to the eyes after exploring the region. Watching the moon on a full moon night in the captivating surroundings of the Great Rann of Kutch will make you feel like you are on a different planet altogether.

Explore The Ruins of Hampi

Ruins of Hampi

Ruins of Hampi

Hampi is a history buff’s delight. It is a must visit places because of the numerous tales it hides in the architecture and engravings.

Coracle Rides In Karnataka

there is this one unique type of boat ride one must consider at least once to sail in. The coracle boat rides are recognised as one of the earliest and innovative boats to travel in. These are some walnut shaped, half opened coconut like boats that will surprise you with every paddle. While coracle rides are pretty famous, one can also enjoy these in Hoggenakal falls, Honnemaradu, River Kabini, all in Karnataka.

Fort Trek To Harishchandragad, Maharashtra

Have you got guts? Because this is one of the most challenging treks which will get the adrenaline pumping. It is perched at about 4670 feet in the district of Ahmednagar. This 6th century historical site is one of the most popular treks wherein lies multiple temples as well. Taramati peak is the highest point from where one can enjoy a spectacular vista of the hills. Water cisterns, Buddhist caves and temples are the key highlights of the trek and trekkers can also camp by the caves. Ain’t it exciting?

Duration – 6 hours
Level– Moderate to difficult

Happy National Tourism Day




Published Date: January 25, 2023 8:30 AM IST





