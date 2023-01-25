Travel Articles | Travel Blogs | Travel News & Information | Travel Guide

Home

National Tourism Day 2023: Beaches To Treks, Must Have Experience In India Right Now!

National Tourism Day 2023: A day to highlight the importance of tourism sector and its impact on our economy, why not try out these must have experiences!

National Tourism Day 2023: Explore These Must Have Experience In India Right Now!

National tourism Day 2023: A homeland of many experiences. India is a melting pot for all travellers. Wonder why? Because this colourful country abounds in everything and has something for everyone. Travelling is not merely about exploring destinations. It is exploring rejuvenation, tranquility and unwinding in the intriguing pages of nature, culture and heritage of variegated places all across the world. It is not just luxury but also a way of life. Therefore, celebrating the essence of Indian travel, January 25 , every year is observed as National Tourism Day.

History and Significance.

From beaches to mountains to palaces and treks, India boast of myriad of landscapes to travel to. Therefore, lot of states in the hilly arease or Goa depend majorly o tourism industry. This day is celebrated to spread more awareness about the paramountcy of Indian tourism.

The day is observed to cultivate awareness among the global community on the importance of tourism and its social, political, financial and cultural worth.

India offers several forms of tourism such as cultural, nature, heritage, educational, business, sports, rural, medical, cruise and eco-tourism. The ministry of tourism is the nodal agency in India to form national policies for the promotion and development of tourism. It also coordinates with central, state agencies and the public sector. In lieu of the national tourism day. Several states are organising seminars, exhibitions and cultural events to mark this day.

Here are some must have experiences in India

Boating On Clearest Lake Dawki, Meghalaya

Located in Asia’s cleanest village, Mawlynnong, flows the cleanest river in the country. Dawki River is crystal clear, for real. Boating on river where sky and water appear like illusion surrounded by rocks and forest cover is a must have experience.

Double Decker Living Bridge Meghalaya There are multiple unexplored destinations in Meghalaya that are worth all your time and travel. One such Meghalayan marvel is the living root bridge found mostly in the southern part of the state. Locally known as ‘jingkieng jri’ in Khasi language, these root bridges are custodians of age old traditions and stories. These root bridges are basically suspension bridges that have been created by the local people living in the nearby village areas. Villagers from the southern slopes of Jaintia and Khasi hills were the ones who were the architects of these bridges. The suspension bridge is made by nurturing aerial roots of Indian rubber tree or ficus elastic. It takes over a decade to grow and are nurtured on the lap of these hills. Constructing these bridges is a knowledge that is bequeathed from one generation to other.



