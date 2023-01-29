Travel Articles | Travel Blogs | Travel News & Information | Travel Guide

On February 12, tourists will not be allowed to enter Taj Mahal for few hours.
Agra: The glow of the Taj Mahal has got thousands of eyes arrested with its splendour. One of the many wonders of the world, the white marble mausoleum lures tourist from all across the globe to witness the white charm and the love story in person. Every day the famous monument is thronged by tourists and locals alike. It is a wonder not to be missed. This year, the heritage site will remain closed for four hours for all tourist on February 12. This initiative is taken in view of the upcoming G20 summit. As the city is gearing up for welcoming guests for G20 conference, Taj Mahal will remain shut for few hours for arrival of the guests. Only G20 guests will be allowed to enter.
Several steps for beautification of the city scapes, routes is in place as these guests will get o enjoy the touch of Braj culture here with wall paintings and more.
While the G20 guests are scheduled to visit the Agra Fort, Baby Taj and more, the time of their arrival is not yet decided.
Taj Mahal Tickets, Time
While the monument is open six days a week it otherwise remains closed on Fridays. Tickets are available from an hour before sunrise till 45 minutes before sunset.
Here’s how the tickets for daytime viewing are priced:
- Indian: Rs50/-
- Citizens of SAARC and BIMSTEC Countries: Rs540/-
- Foreigner: Rs1,100/-
- Tomb visit (optional): Rs200/-
Published Date: January 29, 2023 11:55 PM IST
