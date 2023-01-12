Travel Articles | Travel Blogs | Travel News & Information | Travel Guide

Home

Le Sutra's Art Themed Villa Snuggled In Hills Of Lonavala Is Perfect For A Getaway Villa-Cation!

Looking for a staycation in Lonavala for a quick getaway? Here is an art-themed villa onlooking the hills for an idyllic stay.

Lonavala: The scapes of Western Ghats offer a breathtaking vista of the lush meadows onlooking the hills. The infinity horizon, bounties of nature and multiple landmarks dotting the coast is an experience of a lifetime. Maharashtra thus takes prides in the array of travel spots it has to offer. One such place is Lonavala, often a sought after weekend getaway from Mumbai, or Pune.

It is a charming hill station known for its captivating aura and rejuvenating environment. This place has myriad of places for travel enthusiasts to explore and is perfect for someone who seeks solitude and serenity away from the city chaos. While there an enthralling list of things to do here, where on stays is as important for the entire experience.

Lonavala all set to get a one-of-its kind art themed villa for a wholesome yet rejuvenating experience.

Let Sutra, a leading art hotel group has joined hands with Stay Vista to unveils its second villa – Udaan, on January 14th, 2023.

True to its name, the artworks in this villa, from the descending elephant to the ascending Raavan, tell stories of fantasy and flight. One will be mesmerized by the living room’s stunning wall mural that depicts Lord Indra’s vehicle – Airavat’s journey from heaven to earth and various other art pieces.

Every artwork at Udaan is customized and hand-crafted over a period of ten months by renowned sculptors and artists, in accordance with the lead designer Payal Gupta and her team’s eclectic and whimsical sketches. The quirky décor, which combined elements of the rustic and colonial styles, is evidence that the art team led by Zara and Yogi, Sameer, and Abhilasha’s interior design team flew over the cuckoo’s nest! As a result, walking through the villa will feel no less like walking through the halls of an art gallery!

Udaan offers various top-notch services and entertainment combined with the therapeutic benefits of a resort vacation. The villa is Wi-Fi enabled, has an outdoor jacuzzi, a rooftop dining space, one can play board games, or enjoy a fun jam session under one roof! Though nested in a quiet and serene location, the villa has soundproof glasses. The ground-floor bedroom has direct access to the lawn, while the first-floor bedrooms have balconies with seating where you can sip your evening coffee and take in the expansive view of the Lonavala hills.

A table reservation at the property’s on-site Anglo-Indian Cafe and Bistro, a magical spot to devour the irresistible culinary delights. However, if you aren’t in the mood to step out, place an order at Anglo-Indian and your meals will be delivered to your doorstep. Alternatively, the villa is equipped with a fully-stocked kitchen, allowing guests to prepare their own meals.

Since Udaan is a tale of fantasies, why should its safekeeping be ordinary?! A family of owls fondly named Ulle ke Pathe guard the villa. Who needs security guards when you have wise owls keeping watch? Likewise, one can also see a set of golden bees guarding the four corners of the villa. Even if this is a figment of our imagination, isn’t it an excellent figment?!

Did this villa take you by fantasy? If, yes, you can make your booking at its official website.

