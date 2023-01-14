Travel Articles | Travel Blogs | Travel News & Information | Travel Guide

Home

THIS Indian State Ranks Amongst ‘New York Times’ List Of 52 Destinations For 2023

God’s own country, a peep into into the southern land of India has made it toa global list of must visit travel destinations in the world!

Kerala: India is a land of unity in diversity entrenched in every nook. Every state, every town has its own givings that attract several tourists from across the globe. India has varied array of destination for travel enthusiasts to visit. In this mighty globe, India is a small land, a melting pot of cultures. Amid the myriad of spectacular travel destination from around the globe, Kerala, God’s Own Country has been ranked as one of the 52 places to visit in 2023 by the New York Times. Well, it is called God;s own country for a reason after all!

Kerala has been listed at the 13th spot in the newspaper’s annual list of places to visit and is the only tourist destination listed from India. The report described Kerala as a southern Indian State known for its beaches, backwater lagoons, cuisine and rich cultural traditions.

It also mentioned about the responsible tourism destinations in the State, including Kumarakom and Maravanthuruthu. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan took it to twitter and said it was recognition of the approach towards community tourism. “The @nytimes has selected Kerala as one of the 52 places to visit in 2023. Our exemplary approach to community tourism that allows travellers to relish Kerala’s rich culture and breathtaking landscapes have been lauded. Yet another exciting achievement for

@KeralaTourism,” Vijayan tweeted.

The report describes Kerala as a place where one can learn to climb a palm tree, visit a temple during an annual festival and get a sustainable taste of village life. London features first in the list followed by Morioka in Japan, Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park in the USA, Kilmartin Glen in Scotland and Auckland in New Zealand.

Palm Springs in California, Kangaroo Island in Australia, Vjosa River in Albania, Accra in Ghana, Tromso in Norway, Len is Maranhenses National Park in Brazil, Bhutan, Greenville in South Carolina and Tucson (Arizona) are also in the top list.

“Since the RT Mission has been transformed into a society, its activities can be widened to more areas. The government aims to buttress the local economy and transform it as a major economic source of the State,” he said. The State government said the year gone by witnessed remarkable achievements and inspiring global and national honours for Kerala Tourism.



