Travel Articles | Travel Blogs | Travel News & Information | Travel Guide

Kashi’s 4 Day Hot Air Ballooning And Boat Race Festival To Begin This January! Deets Inside

Kashi Balloon and Boat Festival 2023: The year of 2023 has begun with a flush of festivals across India. From famous seasonal festivities to new local traditions, winters seems to bring a snowfall of colourful carnivals all across. In one such event, Uttar Pradesh’ vintage city, Kashi is all set ti host the second Hot Air Ballooning and Boat Racing Festival this January. A four day fest in Varanasi will begin from January 17.

Said to be ‘one-of-its-kind’, the event will also host hot air ballooning, paramotor gliding and other similar adventurous activities. The three-day-long festival that will include boat races and hot air ballooning will start on January 17. It is expected to be a major tourist attraction and it will also be the most adventurous event of the year

Battle of The Boats

Boat races are expected to be the major crowd-puller. Local boatmen, largely from the Majhi community, have been divided into 12 teams for the contests. We have roped in experts from other states where boat racing is a mainstream sport. They would also be inducted into the teams to give a professional touch to the races and make the entire event even more sporting,” tourism officials said.

The 12 teams were named Gangaputra, Navik Sena, Kashi Lahiri, Jal Yodhas, Kashi Keepers, Ganga Lahiri, Nauka Riders, Jal Sena, Ganga Vahini, Bhagirathi Sevaks, Haumukh Giants and Ghat Keepers.

Srivastava added that an area stretching over 3 km, starting from Dashashmedh Ghat to Raj Ghat and covering Kashi Vishwanath Dham, Mehta Ghat and Panch Ganga Ghat, was where the race would take place.

Up Above The Sky So High!

To conduct the hot air balloon fest, the tourism department has roped in agencies from five countries, including the United States (US), Japan and Canada. “Pilots from five countries and 12 from different parts of India will work to make the festival a grand affair,” added Srivastava.

This is the second time when the tourism department is organising a hot air balloon festival in Varanasi. In the 2021 event, eight pilots from abroad and six from India had taken part.

The balloons will take off and land at Central Hindu Boys School, Ramnagar and the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) grounds. Stating the fare for an air ride was yet to be fixed, the officials said the price was set at ₹500 per person last year.



