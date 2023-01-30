Travel Articles | Travel Blogs | Travel News & Information | Travel Guide | India.comAll Monuments At Mahabalipuram Will Remain Closed On February 1 For All Tourists

Home

Travel

All Monuments At Mahabalipuram Will Remain Closed On February 1 For All Tourists | Deets Here

All monuments at Mahabalipuram are of great historical importance and considered to be one of the most photographed places!

Shore Temple, Five Rathas And All Monuments At Mahabalipuram Will Remain Closed On February 1 For All Tourists | Deets Here (Pixabay)

Chennai: Sitting on the coromandel coast by the Bay of Bengal, the town of Mahabalipuram or Mamallapuram as it is called by the locals, boasts of some of the most iconic historical sites built by the Pallava dynasty. All these Pallava era monuments will remain closed on February 1 for all its visitors.

All ticket counters and online ticket bookings for Feb 1 will remain shut in view of the arrival of G20 delegates. No private vehicle will be allowed inside the town.

According to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), special arrangements have been made to welcome the delegates. All the structures here- Five Rathas, Shore Temple, Arjuna’s Penance will be illuminated with night lights. Also these structures will be installed with QR codes that will details out the history and significance of the site.

All gardens and routes have been beautified further. Special parking spaces will also be allocated for the cars carrying the delegates.

Famous Places To Visit at Mahabalipuram

Mahabalipuram or Mamallapuram is one of the most photographed places with an array of historic monuments, temples with beautiful ancient architecture from the Pallava dynasty. The serenity, the alluring atmosphere and the impressive setting with many beautiful white sandy beaches dotted with casuarina trees are all reasons as to why one would want to visit this wonderful town.

Shore Temple: One of the oldest temples in the South, it is a Dravidian style constructed temple and is listed as UNESO World Heritage Site

Mahabalipuram Beach: This serene beach is about 58 km from Chennai city in Tamil Nadu. The beach lies on the shore of the Bay of Bengal and comprises some rock-cut sculptures. A tranquil place to visit with blue waters and beautiful sky. Sunset here are simply amazing!

The Five Rathas – lso known as Panch Rathas, is a exemplary set of rock temples. They are excellent examples of the evolution of Dravidian style architecture. These temples are built in the same shape as pagodas, and greatly resemble Buddhist shrines and monasteries. The rathas are associated with the great epic Mahabharata.



