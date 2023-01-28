Travel Articles | Travel Blogs | Travel News & Information | Travel Guide | India.comAmrit Udyan, Formerly Known As Mughal Gardens, To Open From January 31

Home

Amrit Udyan, Formerly Known As Mughal Gardens, To Open From January 31 | Check Steps To Book Slots, Time, Other Rules

Visitors will have six slots to choose from while booking tickets online.

Delhi: The national capital has number of iconic and historic places to visit, and Mughal Gardens at Rashtrapati Bhavanis one such destination. Today, these colorful gardens have been renamed as ‘Amrit Udyan’ and would open for public starting January 31. President Droupadi Murmu will grace the opening the gardens of Rashtrapati Bhavan – Udyan Utsav 2023 on Sunday, January 29.

On the occasion of the celebrations of 75 years of Independence as Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the President of India is pleased to give a common name to the Rashtrapati Bhavan gardens as Amrit Udyan’, Navika Gupta, Deputy Press Secretary to the President, said in the statement.

Amrit Udyan: Opening and Closing Dates

The gardens will open for general public on January 31, 2023 and will remain open till March 26, 2023 (except on Mondays which are maintenance days and on March 8 on account of Holi).

2023 (except on Mondays which are maintenance days and on March 8 on account of Holi). From March 28 to 31, the gardens will be open for special categories — for farmers on March 28, for differently abled on March 29, for personnel of defence forces, paramilitary forces and police on March 30, and for women, including tribal women’s self help groups, on March 31.

How To Book Slots Online?

Booking can be made on https://rashtrapatisachivalaya.gov.in or

https://rb.nic.in/rbvisit/visit_plan.aspx. Walk-in visitors can also get entry into the gardens but they will have to register themselves at the facilitation counters as well as at the self service kiosk near gate no 12 of Rashtrapati Bhavan. The visitors will have 6 slots to choose from, therefore it is advised to make prior bookings to also avoid rush at the gate.

Timings, Entry Gates, Rules

Visitors can enjoy the gardens in any six slots from 10 am to 4 pm.

The capacity for the two forenoon slots (10am to 1200 pm) will be 7,500 visitors during weekdays and 10,000 visitors in each slot on weekends.

The capacity for the four afternoon slots (12 pm to 4 pm) will be 5,000 visitors in each slot during weekdays and 7,500 visitors on weekends.

Entry and exit for all visitors will be from gate no 35 of the President’s Estate, close to where North Avenue meets Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Visitors are requested not to bring any briefcases, cameras, radios/transistors, boxes, umbrellas, eatables etc inside the gardens, it said.

They can carry mobile phones, electronic keys, purse/handbags, water bottles and milk bottles for infants.

Provision for drinking water, toilets and first aid/medical facilities will be made at various places along the public route.

Apart from the gardens of Rashtrapati Bhavan, people can also visit Rashtrapati Bhavan five days a week (from Wednesday to Sunday) and Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum six days a week (from Tuesday to Sunday) as well as witness the change-of-guard ceremony on every Saturday, except on gazetted holidays.

In this year’s Udyan Utsav, among several other attractions, visitors will be able to see specially cultivated tulips of 12 unique varieties which are expected to bloom in phases, the statement said.

This time the gardens (Herbal Garden, Bonsai Garden, Central Lawn, Long Garden and Circular Garden) will be open for about two months.



